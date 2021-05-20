Flood Warning issued for Livingston by NWS

newsbreak-logo
Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-19 20:34:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-20 14:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/lix. Click on the Rivers and Lakes menu for forecasts and observations. The next statement will be issued when updates are needed. Target Area: Livingston The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana Amite River At Maurepas affecting Livingston Parish. Amite River At French Settlement affecting Ascension and Livingston Parishes. Amite River At Bayou Manchac Point affecting East Baton Rouge Parish. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Amite River At Maurepas. * Until further notice. * At 8:00 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 4.5 feet. * Flood stage is 4.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 4.8 feet early Friday morning. * Impact...At 5.0 feet, Water will begin entering homes and numerous roads will be flooded and impassable. Waterways will be closed at most locations.

