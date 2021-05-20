Flood Warning issued for Ascension, Livingston by NWS

newsbreak-logo
Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-19 20:34:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-20 14:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/lix. Click on the Rivers and Lakes menu for forecasts and observations. The next statement will be issued when updates are needed. Target Area: Ascension; Livingston The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana Amite River At Maurepas affecting Livingston Parish. Amite River At French Settlement affecting Ascension and Livingston Parishes. Amite River At Bayou Manchac Point affecting East Baton Rouge Parish. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Amite River At French Settlement. * Until further notice. * At 8:00 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 4.2 feet. * Flood stage is 4.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river will rise to 5.0 feet Sunday afternoon. * Impact...At 5.0 feet, Louisiana Trace will be impassable. Highwater Road at Louisiana Highway 16 may be impassable. Persistant east to southeast wind and high tides on Lake Maurepas will maintain high river stages.

alerts.weather.gov
Flash flood watch in effect as southeast Louisiana braces for more storms

A flash flood watch will be in effect until Wednesday as southeast Louisiana braces for several rounds of thunderstorms over the next few days, according to the National Weather Service. A low-pressure system moving through Louisiana could produce heavier rainfall amounts across portions of southeast Louisiana, generally along and south...
Ascension Parish, LAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Ascension, Assumption, Iberville, St. James by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 14:36:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 22:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Ascension; Assumption; Iberville; St. James A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT SOUTHWESTERN ASCENSION NORTHWESTERN ST. JAMES...SOUTHEASTERN IBERVILLE AND NORTHWESTERN ASSUMPTION PARISHES At 924 PM CDT, a strong thunderstorm was located over Pierre Part, or 7 miles north of Belle River, moving northeast at 20 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Donaldsonville, St. Gabriel, White Castle, Paincourtville, Geismar, Carville and Belle Rose.
Ascension Parish, LAweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Ascension, Assumption, Iberville, St. James by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 22:37:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 23:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Ascension; Assumption; Iberville; St. James The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Western Ascension Parish in southeastern Louisiana Northern St. James Parish in southeastern Louisiana Southeastern Iberville Parish in southeastern Louisiana Northern Assumption Parish in southeastern Louisiana * Until 1145 PM CDT. * At 1037 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Pierre Part, or near Belle River, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Gonzales, Donaldsonville, Napoleonville, St. Gabriel, White Castle, Sorrento, Paincourtville, Geismar, Convent and Belle Rose. This includes Interstate 10 in Louisiana between mile markers 174 and 187. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Ascension Parish, LAweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Ascension by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 23:32:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-12 01:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Ascension A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1245 AM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST...EAST CENTRAL ASCENSION...ST. JAMES AND NORTHWESTERN LAFOURCHE PARISHES At 1207 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over South Vacherie, or 11 miles northeast of Thibodaux, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Thibodaux, Reserve, Gramercy, Lutcher, Wallace, South Vacherie, Chackbay, Convent, North Vacherie, Garyville and Edgard. This includes Interstate 10 in Louisiana between mile markers 190 and 200. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Ascension Parish, LAweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Ascension, Lafourche, St. James, St. John The Baptist by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-12 00:07:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-12 00:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Ascension; Lafourche; St. James; St. John The Baptist A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1245 AM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST...EAST CENTRAL ASCENSION...ST. JAMES AND NORTHWESTERN LAFOURCHE PARISHES At 1207 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over South Vacherie, or 11 miles northeast of Thibodaux, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Thibodaux, Reserve, Gramercy, Lutcher, Wallace, South Vacherie, Chackbay, Convent, North Vacherie, Garyville and Edgard. This includes Interstate 10 in Louisiana between mile markers 190 and 200. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Baton Rouge, LAtheadvocate.com

More heavy rain headed to Baton Rouge, flood advisory issued; see forecast, live radar

Baton Rouge and areas across southeast Louisiana are at risk for another round of showers and thunderstorms Tuesday, bringing more heavy rain and the potential for flooding. Forecasters with the National Weather Service in Slidell have issued a flood advisory for East Baton Rouge, West Baton Rouge and Ascension parishes and western areas of Livingston Parish that will last until 12:15 p.m.
Ascension Parish, LAweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Ascension, Assumption, East Baton Rouge, St. James by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-10 21:02:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 21:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Ascension; Assumption; East Baton Rouge; St. James The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued a * Flood Advisory for Ascension Parish in southeastern Louisiana Northern Assumption Parish in southeastern Louisiana East Baton Rouge Parish in southeastern Louisiana Southeastern Iberville Parish in southeastern Louisiana Western Livingston Parish in southeastern Louisiana Northwestern St. James Parish in southeastern Louisiana West Baton Rouge Parish in southeastern Louisiana * Until 1215 PM CDT. * At 1020 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Baton Rouge, Baker, Denham Springs, Gonzales, Donaldsonville, Plaquemine, Port Allen, Napoleonville, Oak Hills Place, St. Gabriel, Walker, Addis, Brusly, White Castle, Sorrento, French Settlement, Port Vincent, Carville, Village St. George and Geismar. Additional rainfall of 1 to 2 inches is expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Ascension Parish, LAweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Ascension, Lafourche, St. James, St. John The Baptist by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-12 00:07:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-12 00:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Ascension; Lafourche; St. James; St. John The Baptist A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1245 AM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST...EAST CENTRAL ASCENSION...ST. JAMES AND NORTHWESTERN LAFOURCHE PARISHES At 1207 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over South Vacherie, or 11 miles northeast of Thibodaux, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Thibodaux, Reserve, Gramercy, Lutcher, Wallace, South Vacherie, Chackbay, Convent, North Vacherie, Garyville and Edgard. This includes Interstate 10 in Louisiana between mile markers 190 and 200. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
New Orleans, LAweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Ascension, Assumption, East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-12 04:43:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-12 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Target Area: Ascension; Assumption; East Baton Rouge; East Feliciana; Eastern Orleans; Iberville; Livingston; Lower Jefferson; Lower Lafourche; Lower Plaquemines; Lower St. Bernard; Lower Terrebonne; Northern Tangipahoa; Northwest St. Tammany; Pointe Coupee; Southeast St. Tammany; Southern Tangipahoa; St. Charles; St. Helena; St. James; St. John The Baptist; Upper Jefferson; Upper Lafourche; Upper Plaquemines; Upper St. Bernard; Upper Terrebonne; Washington; West Baton Rouge; West Feliciana; Western Orleans FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of southeast Louisiana and Mississippi, including the following areas, in southeast Louisiana, Ascension, Assumption, East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Eastern Orleans, Iberville, Livingston, Lower Jefferson, Lower Lafourche, Lower Plaquemines, Lower St. Bernard, Lower Terrebonne, Northern Tangipahoa, Northwest St. Tammany, Pointe Coupee, Southeast St. Tammany, Southern Tangipahoa, St. Charles, St. Helena, St. James, St. John The Baptist, Upper Jefferson, Upper Lafourche, Upper Plaquemines, Upper St. Bernard, Upper Terrebonne, Washington, West Baton Rouge, West Feliciana and Western Orleans. In Mississippi, Amite, Hancock, Harrison, Jackson, Pearl River, Pike, Walthall and Wilkinson. * Until 1 PM CDT this afternoon * Some areas have already received 5 to 7 inches of rain from Tuesday morning through this morning. An additional 1 to 2 inches, with locally heavier amounts are possible today. This additional rainfall, along with the antecedent conditions could lead to areas of flash flooding.
Ascension Parish, LAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Ascension, East Baton Rouge, Livingston, Southern Tangipahoa by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-10 05:37:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-10 08:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Ascension; East Baton Rouge; Livingston; Southern Tangipahoa; St. John The Baptist A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT NORTHWESTERN ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST...NORTHEASTERN ASCENSION...SOUTHERN LIVINGSTON...SOUTH CENTRAL TANGIPAHOA AND SOUTHERN EAST BATON ROUGE PARISHES At 725 AM CDT, a strong thunderstorm was located over Port Vincent, or 10 miles southeast of Denham Springs, moving east at 30 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Laplace, French Settlement, Port Vincent, Prairieville, Whitehall and Killian. This includes the following Interstates Interstate 10 in Louisiana between mile markers 207 and 210. Interstate 55 in Louisiana between mile markers 1 and 20.
Assumption Parish, LAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Assumption, Livingston, Northwest St. Tammany by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 20:48:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-10 02:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Assumption; Livingston; Northwest St. Tammany; Southern Tangipahoa; St. Charles; St. James; St. John The Baptist; Upper Jefferson; Upper Lafourche A LINE OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST ST. JAMES...NORTHWESTERN ST. CHARLES...NORTHWESTERN ST. TAMMANY SOUTHEASTERN LIVINGSTON...NORTHWESTERN LAFOURCHE...NORTHWESTERN JEFFERSON...SOUTHEASTERN TANGIPAHOA AND CENTRAL ASSUMPTION PARISHES At 149 AM CDT, radar indicated strong thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Robert to near Garyville to near Pierre Part. Movement was southeast at 20 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail are possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Hammond, Thibodaux, Covington, Napoleonville, Reserve, Hahnville, Laplace, Metairie, Ponchatoula, Gramercy, Lutcher, Abita Springs, Madisonville, Folsom, Montz, Garyville, Supreme, Ama, Chackbay and Robert. This includes the following Interstates Interstate 10 in Louisiana between mile markers 194 and 213, and between mile markers 215 and 225. Interstate 12 between mile markers 40 and 69. Interstate 55 in Louisiana between mile markers 1 and 28. Interstate 310 between mile markers 1 and 10. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may cause localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.