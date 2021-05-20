newsbreak-logo
Flood Warning issued for East Baton Rouge by NWS

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-19 20:34:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-20 14:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/lix. Click on the Rivers and Lakes menu for forecasts and observations. The next statement will be issued when updates are needed. Target Area: East Baton Rouge The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana Amite River At Maurepas affecting Livingston Parish. Amite River At French Settlement affecting Ascension and Livingston Parishes. Amite River At Bayou Manchac Point affecting East Baton Rouge Parish. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Amite River At Bayou Manchac Point. * Until further notice. * At 3:06 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 9.3 feet. * Flood stage is 9.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 11.0 feet Friday morning. * Impact...At 10.0 feet, Amite River Road and Horseshoe Drive will be impassable. A few homes on Horseshoe Drive will flood. Water will be approaching Kendalwood Road and access to property will be threatened.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Livingston, St. Helena by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 09:17:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: East Baton Rouge; East Feliciana; Livingston; St. Helena The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Western St. Helena Parish in southeastern Louisiana Northwestern Livingston Parish in southeastern Louisiana Southeastern East Feliciana Parish in southeastern Louisiana Northeastern East Baton Rouge Parish in southeastern Louisiana * Until 1000 AM CDT. * At 917 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Watson, or 11 miles northeast of Denham Springs, moving north at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Clinton, Watson, Darlington and Pride. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH
Severe Weather Statement issued for East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, St. Helena by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 09:33:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: East Baton Rouge; East Feliciana; St. Helena A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 AM CDT FOR WESTERN ST. HELENA...SOUTHEASTERN EAST FELICIANA AND NORTHEASTERN EAST BATON ROUGE PARISHES At 932 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Pride, or 14 miles southeast of Clinton, moving north at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Clinton, Pride and Darlington. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH
Special Weather Statement issued for Ascension, Assumption, East Baton Rouge, Iberville, Livingston by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 07:27:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 11:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Ascension; Assumption; East Baton Rouge; Iberville; Livingston; Pointe Coupee; St. James; West Baton Rouge A LINE OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT WESTERN ASCENSION WEST BATON ROUGE...SOUTH CENTRAL POINTE COUPEE...NORTHWESTERN LIVINGSTON...IBERVILLE...EAST BATON ROUGE AND NORTHERN ASSUMPTION PARISHES At 953 AM CDT, radar indicated strong thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Ramah to near Lake Fausse Pointe. Movement was east at 25 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph are possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Baton Rouge, Baker, Denham Springs, Gonzales, Donaldsonville, Plaquemine, Port Allen, Oak Hills Place, St. Gabriel, Addis, Brusly, White Castle, Maringouin, Rosedale, Grosse Tete, Westminster, Geismar, Erwinville, Watson and Ramah. This includes the following Interstates Interstate 10 in Louisiana between mile markers 130 and 178. Interstate 12 between mile markers 1 and 13. Interstate 110 in Louisiana between mile markers 1 and 8. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may cause localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle.
Special Weather Statement issued for East Baton Rouge, Iberville, Pointe Coupee, West Baton Rouge by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-10 05:37:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-10 06:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: East Baton Rouge; Iberville; Pointe Coupee; West Baton Rouge A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT WEST BATON ROUGE...SOUTHERN POINTE COUPEE...NORTHERN IBERVILLE AND WESTERN EAST BATON ROUGE PARISHES At 538 AM CDT, a strong thunderstorm was located near Atchafalaya National Wildlife Refuge, or 8 miles south of Krotz Springs, moving east at 35 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Baton Rouge, Zachary, Port Allen, Addis, Brusly, Livonia, Maringouin, Fordoche, Rosedale, Grosse Tete, Erwinville, Ramah and Lottie. This includes the following Interstates Interstate 10 in Louisiana between mile markers 128 and 156. Interstate 110 in Louisiana near mile marker 1. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may cause localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Ascension, Assumption, East Baton Rouge, Iberville, Livingston by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-10 09:16:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-10 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Ascension; Assumption; East Baton Rouge; Iberville; Livingston; St. James; St. John The Baptist; Tangipahoa The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Western St. John The Baptist Parish in southeastern Louisiana Ascension Parish in southeastern Louisiana St. James Parish in southeastern Louisiana Southern Livingston Parish in southeastern Louisiana Southeastern Iberville Parish in southeastern Louisiana Southwestern Tangipahoa Parish in southeastern Louisiana South central East Baton Rouge Parish in southeastern Louisiana Northeastern Assumption Parish in southeastern Louisiana * Until 1000 AM CDT. * At 915 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Port Vincent to 6 miles northeast of Pierre Part, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Baton Rouge, Denham Springs, Gonzales, Donaldsonville, Reserve, Oak Hills Place, Laplace, St. Gabriel, Gramercy, Lutcher, White Castle, Sorrento, French Settlement, Port Vincent, Westminster, Geismar, Garyville, Shenandoah, Whitehall and Old Jefferson. This includes the following Interstates Interstate 10 in Louisiana between mile markers 162 and 204. Interstate 12 between mile markers 3 and 12. Interstate 55 in Louisiana between mile markers 15 and 22. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH