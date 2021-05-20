Flood Warning issued for East Baton Rouge by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-19 20:34:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-20 14:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/lix. Click on the Rivers and Lakes menu for forecasts and observations. The next statement will be issued when updates are needed. Target Area: East Baton Rouge The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana Amite River At Maurepas affecting Livingston Parish. Amite River At French Settlement affecting Ascension and Livingston Parishes. Amite River At Bayou Manchac Point affecting East Baton Rouge Parish. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Amite River At Bayou Manchac Point. * Until further notice. * At 3:06 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 9.3 feet. * Flood stage is 9.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 11.0 feet Friday morning. * Impact...At 10.0 feet, Amite River Road and Horseshoe Drive will be impassable. A few homes on Horseshoe Drive will flood. Water will be approaching Kendalwood Road and access to property will be threatened.alerts.weather.gov