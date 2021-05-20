Flood Warning issued for Nacogdoches, Rusk by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-19 20:35:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-25 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. A Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. All interested parties should take necessary precautions immediately. Target Area: Nacogdoches; Rusk The Flood Warning is extended for the following creeks in Texas East Fork Angelina River Near Cushing affecting Nacogdoches and Rusk Counties. Mud Creek Near Jacksonville affecting Cherokee, Nacogdoches, Smith and Rusk Counties. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv ...The Flood Warning is now in effect until Tuesday evening The Flood Warning continues for the East Fork Angelina River Near Cushing. * Until Tuesday evening. * At 7:15 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 15.3 feet. * Flood stage is 15 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:15 PM CDT Wednesday was 15.5 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 15.4 feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below flood stage Monday morning. * Impact...At 15.0 feet, Minor lowland flooding.alerts.weather.gov