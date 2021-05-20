newsbreak-logo
Cherokee County, TX

Flood Warning issued for Cherokee, Nacogdoches, Rusk, Smith by NWS

weather.gov
 8 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-19 20:34:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-22 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. A Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. All interested parties should take necessary precautions immediately. Target Area: Cherokee; Nacogdoches; Rusk; Smith The Flood Warning is extended for the following creeks in Texas East Fork Angelina River Near Cushing affecting Nacogdoches and Rusk Counties. Mud Creek Near Jacksonville affecting Cherokee, Nacogdoches, Smith and Rusk Counties. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv ...The Flood Warning is now in effect until Saturday morning The Flood Warning continues for the Mud Creek Near Jacksonville. * Until Saturday morning. * At 7:00 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 8.6 feet. * Flood stage is 9 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...Mud Creek is expected to rise above flood stage late this Wednesday afternoon to a crest of 9 feet early Friday morning. It will then fall below flood stage early Sunday afternoon. * Impact...At 9 feet, Expect lowland flooding of timber resources along with some farmland.

alerts.weather.gov
