Some students in East Texas learned a lesson in charity recently, thanks to a class assignment. “It all started when I read a book called 'A Long Walk to Water,' by Linda Sue Park,” said Regina Ward, Longview Elementary fifth grade teacher. “In that book, it details how there are kids, they are just kids, having to walk back and forth all day trying to bring clean water back to their village. Many of these kids can’t even go to school, because they have to spend the time getting the water to the people they live with.”