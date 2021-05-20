newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Royal Fans React to Photo of Meghan Markle Holding an Image of Kate Middleton Years Before Marrying Prince Harry

By Michelle Kapusta
Posted by 
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 8 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

Upon a time Prince Harry, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex; Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge were dubbed the “Fab Four.” But at some point, things went south between them and the Sussexes split from the royal household to start a new life in America. Royal watchers on both sides of the pond have kept an ear to everything Meghan and Harry have been saying about what life was like in Britain’s most famous family.

www.cheatsheet.com
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

106K+
Followers
58K+
Post
48M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Prince William
Person
Dan Wootton
Person
Meghan Markle
Person
Prince Harry
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Princess Kate#British Royal Family#Uk#Royalty#Duchess Of Cambridge#Royal Fans React To Photo#Irish U Magazine#Rf#Tig#Sussex#Royal Watchers#Dating#Twins#Princesses#Journalist Dan Wooten#Tabloid Culture#Deputy Editor#Libya
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
Country
U.K.
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Royals
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Celebritiestheroyalobserver.com

Birth Of Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's Daughter Could Be A 'Great Unifier' For Royal Family, Notes Expert

Though things are still tense between Prince Harry and his family, a royal expert predicts that the arrival of his and Meghan Markle's daughter could help mend the rift. "The birth of a baby is always a great unifier for a family and I’m sure all sides of the Sussex family will want to celebrate with Harry and Meghan," royal expert Nick Bullen noted to Us Weekly. "I think you can be absolutely certain that Harry and Meghan will be jumping on a Zoom call to introduce Her Majesty to her 11th great-grandchild."
Celebrities1063thegroove.com

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Little Girl May Reunite Royals?

While it’s hard to imagine the feuding royals burying the hatchet anytime soon, royal expert Nick Bullen tells Us he believes that the little girl Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are expecting this summer will do the trick. Others appear to be literally betting on it. After the death of...
CelebritiesPopculture

See the Royal Family's Birthday Message for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Son Archie

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's son, Archie Harrison, turned 2 years old on May 6, and the toddler has already received a number of social media messages from his royal family members. The official Royal Family account, which represents Queen Elizabeth II, posted a snap from Markle and Harry's official photo session after Archie's birth in 2019, where they posed with their infant son at Windsor Castle.
Beauty & Fashionmarthastewart.com

Meghan Markle's Makeup Artist Shared the Most Memorable Moments from Her and Prince Harry's Royal Wedding

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's third wedding anniversary is just one week away, and someone close to the couple is reflecting on his role in the nuptials and what it felt like to be there on the big day. Daniel Martin, a globally revered makeup artist, created the bride's look for her walk down the aisle, which included "no-makeup, makeup" and glowing skin. Looking back on the event, there were several moments—aside from his glam responsibilities—that stood out to him. As a fellow person of color, he particularly valued the presence of diversity. "It's so wild because if you really think about it, if we break it down in such a way on such a top-level, that family represents colonization. And here's someone of color who is married into it. My participation in it as an Asian American, I didn't really think about it," Martin told People. "For me, it was just helping my friends feel as beautiful and comfortable on her wedding day. I've never thought about it in that context, but now you bring that up, what an incredible opportunity to just let everyone know or just show people, Hey, we are a global society."
CelebritiesObserver

Meghan Markle Made a Cameo in the Trailer for Prince Harry and Oprah’s New Docuseries

At long last, the first official trailer for Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey’s new documentary series, The Me You Can’t See, finally dropped today, and a certain Duchess made a special cameo appearance. Prince Harry and Oprah are co-creators and executive producers of the multipart Apple TV+ series, which features stories and honest discussions on the current state of mental health and well-being, with participants including Lady Gaga and Glenn Close.
Celebritiesromper.com

These 20 Facts About Prince George Are Actually Fascinating

He’s only seven years old but it feels like we’ve known him forever. And yet, it feels like we don’t know him at all. Prince George, the elusive future king, third in line to the throne. Oldest child of Kate Middleton and Prince William. We know he was born on July 22, 2013 at St. Mary’s Hospital in London. We know he is big brother to Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. This is what we know for sure. But there is more to be discovered about Prince George, the future head of the British monarchy. Defender of the Faith, protector of the realm.
Worldimdb.com

Why Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Wax Figures Were Just Moved Away From the Royals

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have found themselves moving into a new home—both literally and figuratively speaking. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's wax figures have evidently mirrored their real-life counterparts, including the couple's decision step down as working members of the British royal family for a fresh start in California. The statues were moved away from their previous home where they stood side-by-side with the Queen and other members of the Royal family. In a statement from Madame Tussauds London, per CNN, the establishment explained that Meghan and Harry's new location within their London venue is a symbol of their "decision to swap Frogmore for...
Mental Healthcompsmag.com

Watch the video of Kate Middleton and Prince William’s mental health minute

This radio segment finishes out the Duke and Duchess’s slew of activities for Mental Health Awareness week. Yesterday, the pair visited three organizations in Wolverhampton, all of which support mental wellbeing in various ways. The royals engaged with young people aided by the groups and got to have some fun, playing ping pong and interacting with support animals. Beckham also encouraged citizens in “Taking time to reflect through the most challenging of years.” Annie Goldsmith.