Planning a Disneyland Vacation is just as much about where you’re going to stay, as it is about your visit to the Disneyland Resort itself. However, this little vacation rule sometimes gets lost in the planning. What if you plan to be in the parks all day, do you really need to stay at a great hotel? What does it matter if the hotel is close to the parks or not? Maybe this is a short trip and you’re not that worried about the hotel. Thankfully, if you’ve found this post, it means you’re obviously aware of the difference hotels within walking distance of Disneyland can make!