Imroj Singh dropped out of UCLA, a move that would likely impede the career progress of just about anyone else, but opened up new avenues of opportunity for him working with his father in the freight and transportation industry. Together, they have overseen the growth of Golden Mile Enterprises Inc., from its early days as a startup operation with only a handful of trucks to its present state as an industry juggernaut with a fleet of over 100 modern vehicles. The elder Singh founded the company in Fontana, California in 2015, when Imroj was still in school. When Imroj left UCLA some years later, he welcomed his son to the company by offering him the job of dispatcher. Imroj grew to love the job and made the decision to commit himself wholly to Golden Mile and pursue a career in the transportation sector.