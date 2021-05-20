Short-handed Chicago holds off Atlanta 85-77

Atlanta United were eliminated from the Concacaf Champions League at the quarterfinal stage for the third season running on Tuesday night. A 1-1 draw with the Philadelphia Union was not enough to dig out of the deep 3-0 hole they had dug themselves into last week. While it was a respectable effort on the night and the players all gave it their all to pull off the comeback, in the end there just wasn’t enough creativity or production in the final third to make it happen. Here are some thoughts on another frustrating exit from the CCL: