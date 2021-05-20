Short-handed Chicago holds off Atlanta 85-77
Kahleah Copper scored 23 points, Ruthy Hebard had 18 points and 10 rebounds, and the short-handed Chicago Sky held off the Atlanta Dream 85-77 on Wednesday night. Chicago led by as many as 23 points, but Atlanta trimmed it to 73-71 with 2:12 remaining. Astou Ndour scored the next five points to extend the Sky’s lead to seven, and Diamond DeShields, who was 3-of-11 shooting, sealed it on a baseline jumper with 35.9 seconds left.www.sandiegouniontribune.com