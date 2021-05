We want to know – do you think the extra unemployment benefits should be terminated? Tell us why or why not in the comments below. Officials with the U.S. Chamber of Commerce are calling for an end to the extra $300 a week in unemployment benefits because, they say, it “encourages unemployment” and gives recipients less incentive to look for work. In fact, according to data released by the chamber, about one in four recipients are now taking home more in unemployment pay than they would have earned when they were working.