Photos: Freaked by cicada swarms? Stick a fork in 'em and eat 'em

Broccoli salad is a classic salad to enjoy during the summer. It is made with broccoli florets and vegetables, covered with a creamy dressing made out of mayonnaise and apple cider vinegar. This broccoli salad includes celery, crispy bacon, and raisins. This dish makes the perfect summer side dish for just about any meal, or it is great served for a picnic. It is easy to make this dish ahead of time. For the broccoli, you can either use fresh or frozen, if frozen you will need to defrost the broccoli according to package directions. Mix the broccoli with celery, onion, cooked and crumbled bacon, raisins, and cubes of cheddar cheese. For the dressing, combine mayonnaise, sugar, apple cider vinegar, salt, and pepper in a small bowl. Mix the dressing over the broccoli salad. Cover and refrigerate until ready to serve. You can store this salad in the refrigerator for up until a couple of days before you need it.