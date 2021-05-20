newsbreak-logo
Photos: Freaked by cicada swarms? Stick a fork in 'em and eat 'em

By Associated Press
Journal Gazette and Times Courier
 14 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleCicadas, who are reemerging after 17 years below ground, offer a chance for home cooks to turn the tables and make them into snacks.

Food News: Eating Cicadas

With the cicada infestation expected this year, people are beginning to wonder if they could make cicadas a delicacy while they last. But would you actually eat them?
Eat the Cicadas, You Cowards

Every spring, in my home state of Louisiana, every citizen, no matter how much we may hate each other the rest of the year, joins together for a few blissful months of dragging insectile creatures from ground holes chimneyed by their own spit, boiling those creatures alive, and feasting on their tail meat, after first wiping their little asses with our thumbs. We call this crawfish season, and I encourage Louisiana’s neighbors to the northeast to try it this year with their surplus of 17-year cicadas.
