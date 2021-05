TICONDEROGA — The Crown Point Central golf team won one of its three Mountain and Valley Athletic Conference matchups, Thursday. The Panthers defeated Schroon Lake 3.5 to 2.5 with Gavin Sours, Cam Waldorf and Cole Potter all taking their matchups against the Wildcats to eke out the victory, with the next two slots being forfeited to Schroon Lake and the sixth match up not contested.