Fears of “third intifada” as Gaza violence spills over to West Bank

 8 hours ago

Cover picture for the article(ETH) – As the Gaza crisis has raged on, the most serious clashes in years between Palestinian demonstrators and the Israeli military in the West Bank have broken out. Israel is concerned that further escalation in the West Bank could turn into a third intifada. The Second Intifada, or Palestinian uprising against Israel, lasted from 2000 to 2005 and left about 1,000 Israelis and over 3,000 Palestinians dead. Thousands of Palestinian protesters clashed with Israeli soldiers on Tuesday in several locations in the West Bank.

