'Holy cow': See Rep. Ryan's stunned reaction to House vote

After I graduated from Marietta College in 2015, I embarked on an 18-month journey with former southeastern Ohio Congressman and former Ohio Governor Ted Strickland on his U.S. Senate campaign. We traveled more than 70,000 miles together across the Buckeye State, working to earn Ohioans’ votes. We fell short in our efforts, but I learned a great deal along the way. Throughout the campaign, I met a lot of great folks. I met United Mine Workers members from right here in the Ohio Valley, United Auto Workers (UAW) members from Youngstown and Toledo, and union teachers from Toledo and Dayton. I met mayors from small towns like Chillicothe and Athens, and mayors from big cities like Cincinnati, Columbus, and Cleveland. I also got to know U.S. Congressman Tim Ryan.