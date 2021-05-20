Telemundo will air Spanish-language coverage of Super Bowl LVI, making history in the process
While alternate broadcasts have been used for all sorts of sports events, the Super Bowl has generally been resistant to that. This year alone, CBS said they contemplated doing a Nickelodeon feed after the positive feedback that drew for a wild card broadcast, but decided against it to try and preserve their main network’s audience (although they did incorporate Nickelodeon elements at halftime and on their social media feeds). Next year, though, there will be a different approach when it comes to Spanish-language coverage, which has usually aired on a sports-specific cable network. In 2022, NBC will air the Super Bowl in English as usual, but Telemundo (also under the NBCUniversal corporate umbrella) will air their own Spanish-language coverage of Super Bowl LVI on the broadcast Telemundo network, marking the first time the Super Bowl has aired on a Spanish-language broadcast network. Here’s more on that from a Telemundo release sent out Tuesday:www.msn.com