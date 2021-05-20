Telemundo will air Spanish-language coverage of Super Bowl LVI, making history in the process

The NBC News and MSNBC political correspondent, who broke out last year on Election Night, has signed a new multimillion-dollar four-year contract that will have him working across NBC Universal's news, sports and entertainment divisions. Kornacki will continue to spread his wings on NBC Sports' Football Night in America, Sunday Night Football and Triple Crown horse racing. He'll also be involved in Summer Olympics coverage and next year's Super Bowl. The Los Angeles Times also reports Kornacki will develop, produce and host a game show for Peacock. "A fan of Sale of the Century — a fast-paced show that mixed quiz questions with bargaining and shopping — Kornacki loves the genre," reports The Times' Stephen Battaglio. "He regularly donned a loud sports jacket for a ’70s-style game-show bit on the weekend MSNBC show he hosted several years ago, offering guests a prize of a $50 gift certificate redeemable at a food cart near Rockefeller Plaza." Kornacki says he'll also stick with his signature khaki pants. “I’ve been here seven years and there have been various attempts where they have said, ‘We’ve got to get you more to wear,’” he said. “As a consequence of COVID, there wasn’t a ton of adult supervision here last fall. There wasn’t anybody around to look at me and go, ‘Wait a minute. You’re going to go on the air looking like that?’”