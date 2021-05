The moment you've been waiting for has ARRIVED: the genius/hilarious person behind Instagram account @norisblackbook was revealed last night on Keeping Up with the Kardashians. In case you aren't one of Nori's 1 million followers, the parody account is written in the voice of North West and is basically the best thing that's ever happened to Insta. In the immortal words of Lady Gaga, the account is: "talented, brilliant, incredible, amazing, show stopping, spectacular, never the same, totally unique, completely not ever been done before."