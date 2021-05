Years ago, when I was complaining about a marital issue I was having with my husband, my friend Athena said to me, “So your perfect husband has a flaw!”. I was taken aback by her comment—why was it so much easier to focus on a spouse’s imperfections instead of their strengths? That was truly an “aha” moment for me in my marriage. From that point on, when my partner does something that drives me nuts, I think about the 90 percent of him that is, actually, quite perfect.