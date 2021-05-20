newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
King County, WA

Emergency funds earmarked for Highline Schools Counselors

Posted by 
B-Town (Burien) Blog
B-Town (Burien) Blog
 11 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CcaKp_0a594zLj00

School counselor William Freeman supports students at Mount Rainier High School.

Here’s one way that Highline Public Schools plans to use its one-time emergency relief funds: investing in school counselors:

Recognizing that Highline Public Schools students will need extra social-emotional support due to the impacts of the pandemic, Superintendent Susan Enfield has decided to invest nearly $1 million to provide every school with at least one full-time counselor for 2021-22.

“While our students are incredibly resilient and full of promise, it is our job to know them by both strength AND need,” Enfield said.

“Some of our students may return to school buildings next year with increased needs. Because our budget and staffing are determined by our enrollment numbers, that would have meant reducing staff at some schools based on expected fall enrollment. I am grateful we can use our one-time emergency relief funds to bridge this gap and improve the ratio of support for our students this fall. This is the right thing to do.”

State funding for counselors is based on student numbers. With declining enrollment, Highline schools were funded for fewer counselors next school year. Highline will use federal COVID relief dollars to ensure:

  • Every elementary school has a full-time counselor.
  • Larger elementary schools will have two full-time counselors.
  • Three secondary schools will see an increase in counselors.

This federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funding is one-time funding due to the pandemic. It is not ongoing funding. In 2022-23, however, the state will increase funding for counselors at high-poverty schools.

Highline plans to take advantage of the additional federal funds for 2021-22 to ensure students have additional support until the increased state funding kicks in.

B-Town (Burien) Blog

B-Town (Burien) Blog

Seattle, WA
370
Followers
601
Post
58K+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Events, Politics, Crime, COVID-19 News, Arts & more for Burien, WA.

 https://b-townblog.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
King County, WA
King County, WA
Education
Local
Washington Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Counselors#Public High Schools#State Schools#Public Funding#Mount Rainier High School#Highline Public Schools#Covid#Esser#Larger Elementary Schools#School Year#School Buildings#High Poverty Schools#State Funding#Students#Ongoing Funding#Expected Fall Enrollment#One Time Funding#Student Numbers#Gap#Investing
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Education
Related
Stanwood, WASkagit Valley Herald

School Board picks Deborah Rumbaugh as new superintendent

The Stanwood-Camano School Board selected Deborah Rumbaugh as the district's next superintendent after a vote early Friday. The School Board voted unanimously for Rumbaugh, the executive director of instructional leadership in the Highline School District in King County, after interacting with three finalists this week in daylong interviews and meetings throughout the district and community. She will start July 1.
Stanwood, WAHeraldNet

Deborah Rumbaugh chosen to lead Stanwood schools

STANWOOD — Deborah Rumbaugh, an assistant superintendent of the Highline School District in King County, was selected Friday to be the next superintendent of the Stanwood-Camano School District. The district board voted unanimously to hire Rumbaugh to lead the 4,400-student district during a special meeting early Friday. Rumbaugh would grasp...
King County, WAPosted by
I Love Kent

Local Artists lead ‘Vax to the Future,’ new initiative to encourage vaccines

From left to right: button design sketches by Blanca Santander and Kelly Froh. This weekend, in partnership with 4Culture, Public Health – Seattle & King County will kick off a series of events: Vax to the Future. Working with local artists and musicians, the first event is on Saturday, May 15, 2021 at Kent’s ShoWare Center, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., featuring The Seattle Women’s Steel Pan Project, a multi-generational, multi-ethnic women’s Caribbean steel drum band.