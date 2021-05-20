Baltimore Orioles' Chris Davis out for rest of season after hip surgery

Baltimore Orioles first baseman Chris Davis (R), shown July 3, 2020, had surgery Wednesday to repair the labrum in his left hip. File Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo

May 19 (UPI) -- Baltimore Orioles first baseman Chris Davis will miss the remainder of the season after undergoing surgery Wednesday to repair the labrum in his left hip.

"This is a procedure that typically carries a return to play in a baseball context of anywhere from four to five months," Orioles general manager Mike Elias told reporters. "So he projects to be out for the season. But it is a timeline that would allow him to return and participate in a full spring training next year.

"We anticipate that he'll be fully recovered at that time."

The 35-year-old Davis hasn't played since the Orioles' spring training opener in February. He reported pain in his lower back and hip in the spring, when he took only two at-bats.

"Any baseball player, they deal with things and they play through things over the course of seasons and years, and ultimately you get to a point where you come to the conclusion that something needs to be done about it," Elias said.

Davis was an All-Star selection and finished third in American League MVP voting in 2013, when he led MLB with 53 home runs and 138 RBIs. Two years later, he recorded 47 homers and 117 RBIs.

Davis had a .115 batting average with one RBI over just 16 games in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season. He landed on the injured list with left knee ailments last year.