Longview Police Department recognizes officers for service to the community

LONGVIEW — The city of Longview has dropped its mandate to wear a mask at city events and in city buildings. According to our news partner KETK, Mayor Andy Mack said the city dropped its mandate after the CDC announced that people who have been vaccinated no longer need to wear a mask indoors around others. “If you have been vaccinated, you are free to take your mask off in this public arena,” Mack said at the council meeting. “If you haven’t been vaccinated, we ask you to keep it on but you don’t have to. It’s up to you.” Mack said at least 62,000 people have received a COVID-19 vaccination at the vaccination hub in Longview. Others have received vaccinations at pharmacies and other places.