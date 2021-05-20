Miami-Dade Schools walks back optional masks for outdoors. Anti-mask protesters speak out
With fewer than three weeks left in the school year, masks dominated the conversation Wednesday at Miami-Dade County Public Schools. Around 80 anti-mask protesters — some of whom did not have children in public schools — rallied outside the School Board meeting calling to end mask mandates in schools. A few dozen of those protesters spoke passionately during the board’s public comment period.www.miamiherald.com