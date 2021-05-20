This is the Future Progressive Theatremakers Want: A “Firebird” Ballet
Choreography by Ellice Patterson with the ensemble. The Firebird program has full cast and crew information. Livestreamed from the Wimberly Theatre at the Calderwood Pavillion. BOSTON/YouTube — The pressure to create during quarantine reached monstrous enormity. For every normie Tom, Delia, and Harrison Ford who worked on a script because Lear was written during a pandemic, an artist with a resume of successes couldn’t polish their abilities because they were too busy surviving the next 24-hours.www.netheatregeek.com