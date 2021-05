Pokimane ‘Anys’ Imane is one of the biggest Twitch streamers in the world, with a net worth estimated to be in the millions. That said, the streamer recently revealed that she's passed up on a lot of money over the years and she notably has a cap on her tips of $5. In other words, she's making a lot of money, but she could be making a lot more. The Twitch star isn't concerned with squeezing every possible dollar out of streaming. In fact, she's not a big fan of when her fellow streamers do this.