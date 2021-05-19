newsbreak-logo
Philippines Bureau of Customs Chooses Digital Minds BPO as their Call Center Provider

 22 hours ago

PHILIPPINES – 18th May 2021 – Charvel Yap Rebagay, CEO of Digital Minds BPO is pleased to share that the Philippines Bureau of Customs has partnered with Digital Minds for all their call center and customer care services. This government agency operating under the Department of Finance supervises and controls all import and export cargo that are landed and/or stored in terminal warehouses, airports, piers, container yards, and freight stations. The BOC customer assistance and responsive services started in 2016 to handle requests, assistance, complaints, and information that comes through customer care portals, phone calls, emails, social media, and the official websites. Last year alone BOC received more than 19000 calls and it was a huge burden given the system’s lack of facilities such as call waiting, measurement of calls, and reviewing of call quality.

