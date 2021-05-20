newsbreak-logo
The Ford F-150 Lightning Returns As 563-HP Electric Truck

Battery-electric vehicle registrations reached a record share of the car market in 2020. What's a record share you ask? Ten percent? Twenty? It's a whopping 1.8%. That's a tiny number, and one that needs to grow considerably if we're going to meet greenhouse emissions targets and reduce our fossil fuel use. Ford has an answer in its 800,000-unit sales per year F-Series, and the new all-electric variant, the 2022 F-150 Lightning.

