Plano TX Roofer Explains – 5 Questions You Should Ask a Professional Roofer before Installing a New Roof
You inspect your roof two times each year, as recommended by roofing contractors. During your routine inspection, you discover signs of damage that may be too severe just to replace the shingles, so you are looking at roof replacement. If you see evidence of water damage; missing, curled, or cracked shingles; granules in your gutters; broken or cracked flashing; or dark stains or discoloration, you may need to replace your entire roof. But this isn't a decision that should be made lightly, and you should take care when choosing a roofer to do the job.