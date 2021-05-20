Plano TX Roofer Explains – 5 Questions You Should Ask a Professional Roofer before Installing a New Roof

If I could name one industry that has truly exploded because of the pandemic, it has been real estate. Homes are going into contract only hours after being on the market; they’re selling for tens of thousands of dollars above asking price; and the amount of inventory is at a record low. All realtors will tell you if you’re in the market to sell your home, do it now! But to get the most return on your investment there are some upgrades you can make that will help you sell your home quickly and above asking price.