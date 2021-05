Are These The Best Stocks To Buy In The Stock Market Today?. Consumer staples stocks offer investors a nice blend of safety and growth potential in the stock market today. Whether you think about it or not, you probably rely on consumer staples every day. Consumer staples stocks, made up of companies selling things like packaged food and household products, tend to be recession-proof. Over the past year, they have demonstrated their resilience over and over again. Consumers flocked to supermarkets to stockpile cleaning products, food, and toilet paper when the pandemic hit, while most other industries suffered.