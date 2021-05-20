Beckett Announces Significant Expansion of Workforce as Industry Resurgence Continues

Ian Brickey, (202) 675-6270 or ian.brickey@sierraclub.org. WASHINGTON, D.C. -- Today, the Department of the Interior announced it would increase funding to the Outdoor Recreation Legacy Partnership (ORLP) program as part of the Biden administration’s America the Beautiful plan to protect 30% of the country’s lands and waters by 2030 (30x30). The $150 million total investment in local parks and communities is a significant expansion for the program, which uses funds from the Land and Water Conservation Fund (LWCF) to support equity-driven parks and greenspace projects in cities, urban areas, and historically underserved communities, directing resources where they are most needed. Communities will now be eligible to receive up to $5 million in grants to support projects to develop new or improve existing parks. The move is a major turnaround for the ORLP program, which was nearly eliminated by the Trump administration in its final hours in office.