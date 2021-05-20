newsbreak-logo
Food Safety

lil'gourmets Veggie Meals Expands Distribution to Whole Foods Market While Being Honored with the Clean Label Project™ Purity Award

By PRWeb
Houston Chronicle
 9 hours ago

CHICAGO (PRWEB) May 19, 2021. lil’gourmets, the Chicago-based, women-owned and minority-owned, organic food start-up, is excited to bring their veggie meals to Whole Foods Market stores across Texas, Louisiana, Arkansas, and Oklahoma. Available now in the store’s refrigerated dairy case, the brand strives to cultivate curiosity in lil’ones by exposing them to veggie-focused, global cuisines to help foster a love of vegetables and diverse foods for life. Furthering the brand’s commitment to providing the highest-quality food for babies and toddlers, lil’gourmets now boasts the Clean Label Project® certification for its standard of purity.

RecipesWISH-TV

Meal Prep for Baby and how to introduce Real Whole Foods

After receiving many questions online from social media followers and blog readers about how to prepare food for babies and how to save time while doing it, Registered Dietitian Tara Rochford decided to share some of her favorite tips!. Here she is with more on how to meal prep for...
Businesswinsightgrocerybusiness.com

Foxtrot Taps Whole Foods Veteran to Lead Private-Label Growth

Foxtrot, the hybrid corner store, cafe and delivery retail market, has made two senior hires aimed at expanding its private-label business across its cafe, prepared foods, shelf-stable and gifting offerings. Mitch Madoff (pictured above on the left), who previously was VP of exclusive brands for Whole Foods Market, has been...
RecipesThe Guardian

From veggie fritters to fish ice-cream: 200 years of Guardian food

On the front page of the first Guardian was an advert for the first vegetarian cookbook: “A NEW system of VEGETABLE COOKERY with an INTRODUCTION recommending abstinence from ANIMAL FOOD AND INTOXICATING LIQUORS.” The book was written anonymously by Martha Brotherton, wife of the campaigning minister of the Bible Christian Church, Joseph Brotherton, Salford’s first MP. They were later to become leading figures in the Vegetarian Society, which had its inaugural annual meeting in Manchester in 1848.
Food & DrinksPosted by
TheSpoon

Impossible Foods Granted Child Nutrition Label, Opening Up Public School Market

After a massive expansion at retail last year, Impossible Foods is heading into a new market: the school cafeteria. The company announced today that its plant-based Impossible Burger received the Child Nutrition (CN) Label, which is a voluntary food crediting statement authorized by the USDA. Carrying the CN label means schools participating in federal Child Nutrition Programs like the National School Lunch Program can determine how Impossible’s products contribute to federal meal pattern requirements to aid in any purchasing decision.
Grocery & Supermaketandnowuknow.com

GoodFarms' Strawberries Chosen as the First Equitable Food Initiative-Certified Product in Whole Foods Market's Sourced for Good Program

WASHINGTON STATE - Whole Foods Market is doubling down on its clean and produce-forward mission. Alongside Equitable Food Initiative (EFI), Whole Foods will be debuting GoodFarms strawberries as the first EFI-certified product under the retailer’s Sourced for Good program label. This new addition will run during May, which happens to also be National Strawberry Month.
Food & DrinksTrendHunter.com

Clean Label Granola Snacks

The First Date Date & Oat Bites have been developed by Phenolaeis as a snack that is functional and flavorful to help strike a balance for consumers seeking out a way to stay fueled throughout the day. The bites are characterized by their clean label recipe that is made with dates, palm fruit extract, suntheanine, bioenergy ribose and raw coffee powder. The product will thus deliver a sustained level of energy to the consumer, while also satisfying cravings for a sweet treat.
IndiaNutritionFacts.org

The Most Antioxidant-Packed Whole Food

Are the apparently amazing benefits of amla—dried Indian gooseberries—too good to be true?. In reference to amla, also known as the Indian gooseberry, it’s been said that “medicinal plants are nature’s gift to human beings to promote a disease free healthy life.” The fruit has also been described as “the Ayurvedic wonder.” You hear a lot of that larger-than-life talk about amla coming out of Indian medical journals. Who can forget the review article titled, “Amla…a wonder berry in the treatment and prevention of cancer”? Amla is so revered that you can find serious scientists at serious academic institutions making statements like this in serious peer-reviewed medical journals: “Every part of the [Indian gooseberry] plant has its unique therapeutic characteristic for the remedy of almost all the ailments. For the mankind, it can be adopted as a single bullet”—emphasis not added—against disease. Okay, then.
Food & DrinksPosted by
DFW Community News

Clean Juice Honors Franchise Partner Successes with Juicey Awards Celebration

Nation’s Leading Organic Juice Bar Crushes 2020 in the Face of a Global Health Crisis. , the first and most prolific USDA-certified organic juice bar franchise in the U.S., honored its franchise partners during its annual Juicey Awards event. Clean Juice Chief Executive Officer, Landon Eckles described 2020 as challenging but resolute in lauding its franchise partners and support staff in the company’s response to the global pandemic. He continued by highlighting areas where the company outperformed the industry in growth and how the organic quick-serve restaurant continues to meet and exceed serving its guests amidst the unique demands of COVID-19. Founders Landon and Kat Eckles kicked off the event by welcoming all franchise partners and home office team members and outlining another record-setting performance in 2020 in which they served more than 2.2 million guests. Eckles continued with the brand’s impressive growth numbers, which have expanded across more than half the United States. The celebration continued with an announcement of nine more award categories presented than the previous year, bringing the total to twenty-one, which are all centered around the brand’s ‘Year of the Guest’ commitment. The brand’s commitment to each guest service experience is the focal point of upcoming menu innovation, value-based choices, and a portfolio of new organic food and beverage educational content.
Saint Louis County, MOSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Operation Food Search Distributes One Millionth Child's Meal

Operation Food Search (OFS), a non-profit hunger relief organization, recently distributed the one millionth child’s meal through its Summer Food Service Program (SFSP). The pandemic created an emergency response need, so OFS started its continuous SFSP service in March of 2020 to provide immediate food assistance for children. SFSP, which is funded by the USDA, ensures that children continue to receive nutritious meals when school is not in session.
Relationshipsdoctoroz.com

4 Simple Steps to Break Your Kids' Sugary Snack Habit

There's nothing sweet about offering your children sugar-added foods and beverages. According to new research, the sweets disrupt the mix of bacteria in an adolescent's digestive tract, which then leads to learning and memory problems as adults!. U.S. kids drink an average of 30 gallons of sugary drinks a year...
Food & Drinksdrugstorenews.com

Milk Cult ice cream treats launch at Whole Foods Market

Milk Cult, a popular Washington, D.C., based ice cream company is making its sweets available to a whole new range of consumers. The brand recently shared that four of its ice cream products will be available at Whole Foods Market. “It's taken eight years and a lot of trial and...
San Diego, CAosidenews.com

Bitchin’ Sauce’s Cilantro Chili Wins Silver in sofi™ Awards & Expands Distribution to 500 Target Locations

Nearly 1,500 Products Competed for Top Specialty Food Association Awards. Carlsbad CA— Bitchin’ Sauce’s Cilantro Chili has won the silver award in the Dip & Salsa category as part of the Specialty Food Association’s (SFA) 2021 sofi™ Awards, a top honor in the $158 billion specialty food industry. Cilantro Chili was one of 130 winners selected from nearly 1,500 entries across 49 product categories. The win marks the fourth straight year that one of Bitchin’ Sauce’s flavors have been recognized. Past winners for Bitchin’ Sauce were Original (Gold, 2019), Chipotle (Silver 2018, Bronze, 2019), Bombay (Silver, 2019), Roasted Green Chili & Pepita (Gold, 2018; Gold, 2020), Spinach Artichoke (Bronze, 2020). Products are judged in an anonymous sampling for taste – including flavor, appearance, texture and aroma – ingredient quality, and innovation. The sofi judging was held at the prestigious Rutgers Food Innovation Center in April following strict safety guidelines.
Food SafetyFOXBusiness

Whole Foods' private label nutritional supplement recalled over undeclared allergens

A nutritional supplement packaged under Whole Foods' private label, 365 Everyday Value, is being recalled due to mislabeling and undeclared soy. The manufacturer, Arizona Nutritional Supplements, voluntarily recalled 13.9-oz. containers of the 365 Everyday Value Whey Protein Powder Natural Vanilla Flavor "due to the potential of an undeclared soy allergen," the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced.
EconomySupermarket News

Whole Foods, Amazon Fresh, FreshDirect step up distribution from AeroFarms

Whole Foods Market, Amazon Fresh and FreshDirect will be receiving a bigger distribution of leafy greens from indoor vertical farmer AeroFarms, which also has introduced its products at Walmart. Newark, N.J.-based AeroFarms said Thursday that it plans to double its product offering at Whole Foods and, for Amazon Fresh, has...
Cleveland, OHprogressivegrocer.com

‘Waffles + Mochi’ Meal Kits to be Distributed in Atlanta and Cleveland

The Partnership for a Healthier America (PHA), together with PHA Honorary Chair Michelle Obama and Higher Ground Productions, is bringing the Pass the Love w/ “Waffles + Mochi” campaign to Atlanta and Cleveland, Ohio. Beginning next month, families in both cities will receive Pass the Love meal kits, with recipes and ingredients inspired by the popular new Netflix series “Waffles + Mochi.” Altogether, PHA and its partners will distribute more than 400,000 meals combined in Atlanta and Cleveland.