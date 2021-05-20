lil'gourmets Veggie Meals Expands Distribution to Whole Foods Market While Being Honored with the Clean Label Project™ Purity Award

Nation’s Leading Organic Juice Bar Crushes 2020 in the Face of a Global Health Crisis. , the first and most prolific USDA-certified organic juice bar franchise in the U.S., honored its franchise partners during its annual Juicey Awards event. Clean Juice Chief Executive Officer, Landon Eckles described 2020 as challenging but resolute in lauding its franchise partners and support staff in the company’s response to the global pandemic. He continued by highlighting areas where the company outperformed the industry in growth and how the organic quick-serve restaurant continues to meet and exceed serving its guests amidst the unique demands of COVID-19. Founders Landon and Kat Eckles kicked off the event by welcoming all franchise partners and home office team members and outlining another record-setting performance in 2020 in which they served more than 2.2 million guests. Eckles continued with the brand’s impressive growth numbers, which have expanded across more than half the United States. The celebration continued with an announcement of nine more award categories presented than the previous year, bringing the total to twenty-one, which are all centered around the brand’s ‘Year of the Guest’ commitment. The brand’s commitment to each guest service experience is the focal point of upcoming menu innovation, value-based choices, and a portfolio of new organic food and beverage educational content.