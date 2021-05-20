newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Kevin Pillar Opens up About How He Felt After Being Hit in the Face With a 94.5mph Fastball

By Afouda Bamidele
Posted by 
Amomama
Amomama
 8 hours ago

Baseball star Kevin Pillar bared his emotions in a recent press gathering as he let fans know he was on his way to mending after he was hit in the face during Monday night’s game.

The New York Mets Outfielder, Kevin pillar who has had almost a decade of a fine career under his belt, recently expressed his feelings concerning not being agile enough to take part in the coming games with his teammates.

On Monday night, during the Mets game with Atlanta Braves, Pillar took a massive blow to the face after Braves pitcher Jacob Webb kicked the ball at a 94.5mph speed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3C23y3_0a592nvp00

Pillar immediately hit the ground with blood gushing from his face. He made it known the next day that he had multiple fractures in his face and was due to undergoing plastic surgery once the swelling went down.

Pillar reassured fans that the worst was over and if he could go past his swollen right eye, he was sure he could join his teammates. However, Pillar has been placed on a 10-14 days hiatus for the healing process.

The 32-year-old who signed a two-year contract with the Mets is not the only one on the team who has a health hiatus. Stars like Albert Almora, Luis Guillorme, and JD Davis are all recuperating from injuries.

Two Mets players, Jeff McNeil and Michael Conforto, were placed on the injured list due to hamstring issues.

New York Mets outfielder Kevin Pillar said he's doing fine after getting hit in the nose by a 94 mph fastball during Monday's game against the Atlanta Braves. https://t.co/tFTkG80m1G

— CNN (@CNN) May 18, 2021

When Pilar was hit in the face, he was able to walk off the pitch with the blood gushing out. The Mets have shared that he would meet with a facial specialist to determine the next step.

Pillar shared that he was excited about healing so he could get back to what he loved doing. Pillar also talked about Webb making it known that he and the Braves star have communicated.

The baseball player added that he was more concerned about Webb, noting that he saw the sports star’s reaction after the incident, and he knew how it felt to feel guilty about another person’s injury.

Speaking of injury setbacks, two Mets players, Jeff McNeil and Michael Conforto were placed on the injured list due to hamstring issues. Taijuan Walker also joined the list when his left-side tightness aggravated.

Mets place Michael Conforto and Jeff McNeil on injured list; Noah Syndergaard set for first rehab starthttps://t.co/6OWAXx7JYU

— CBS Sports MLB (@CBSSportsMLB) May 17, 2021

Walker’s injury dampened the New York Mets celebration after they defeated the Braves. Walker’s left-side injury bothered him before the game and only aggravated after it. As of Monday, he was said to be going to the hospital for an MRI scan.

Amomama

Amomama

New York City, NY
218K+
Followers
25K+
Post
89M+
Views
ABOUT

AmoMama creates actual, engaging, and meaningful content for a global audience. We collect and tell news and stories of people from all over the world.

 https://news.amomama.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Pillar
Person
Taijuan Walker
Person
Jeff Mcneil
Person
Albert Almora
Person
Jd Davis
Person
Noah Syndergaard
Person
Michael Conforto
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Instagram#Cnn#Cbs Sports Mlb#Mri#Face#Belt#Injury Setbacks#Hamstring Issues#Plastic Surgery#Stars#94 5 Mph
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Mets
Related
MLBJanesville Gazette

N.Y. Mets-St. Louis Runs

Cardinals first. Tommy Edman triples to deep right field. Dylan Carlson out on a sacrifice fly to Michael Conforto. Tommy Edman scores. Paul Goldschmidt walks. Nolan Arenado grounds out to shortstop. Paul Goldschmidt out at second. 1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Cardinals 1, Mets 0. Mets...
MLBtucson.com

N.Y. Mets-Philadelphia Runs

Phillies first. Andrew McCutchen homers to center field. Rhys Hoskins walks. Bryce Harper singles to left field. Rhys Hoskins to second. J.T. Realmuto strikes out swinging. Alec Bohm grounds out to second base. Bryce Harper out at second. 1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Phillies 1, Mets...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Atlanta Braves: uh oh… Freddie Freeman let something slip

After Anthony RIzzo’s rundown of Atlanta Braves star “Frederick” Freeman, opposing fans noticed. But will they notice this?. Being ‘miked up’ for a national TV telecast is entertaining for the fans, but as Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman is finding out, there are some downsides. Freeman’s personality certainly lends...
MLBJanesville Gazette

Baltimore-N.Y. Mets Runs

Orioles seventh. Freddy Galvis singles to shallow left field. Maikel Franco singles to shallow left field. Freddy Galvis to second. Rio Ruiz out on a sacrifice bunt to shallow infield, James McCann to Jose Peraza. Maikel Franco to second. Freddy Galvis to third. Pedro Severino is intentionally walked. Pat Valaika pinch-hitting for John Means. Pat Valaika out on a sacrifice fly to deep right field to Michael Conforto. Maikel Franco to third. Freddy Galvis scores. Cedric Mullins reaches on a fielder's choice to shortstop. Pedro Severino out at second.
MLBCBS Sports

Mets' Luis Guillorme: Not yet swinging bat

Guillorme (oblique) hasn't been cleared to resume swinging a bat during his rehab program, Tim Healey of Newsday reports. Based on where he currently stands in his recovery from a right oblique strain, Guillorme is realistically at least a week away from returning from the 10-day injured list. When the Mets are at full strength, Guillorme typically functions mostly as a late-inning defensive replacement off the bench, but his absence looms larger now that four everyday players -- Michael Conforto (hamstring), Jeff McNeil (hamstring), Brandon Nimmo (finger) and J.D. Davis (hand) -- are also on the 10-day injured list.
MLBCBS Sports

Mets' James McCann: Gets breather Monday

McCann isn't starting Monday's game against Atlanta. McCann went 2-for-10 with a walk and four strikeouts in the last three games. Tomas Nido will start behind the plate and bat seventh.
MLBFrankfort Times

Mets place Conforto, McNeil on IL with hamstring injuries

ATLANTA (AP) — The New York Mets' depth is being tested after outfielder Michael Conforto and second baseman Jeff McNeil were placed on the 10-day injured list on Monday with hamstring injuries. Conforto strained his right hamstring and McNeil strained his left in Sunday's 7-1 loss at Tampa Bay.
MLBCBS Sports

Braves' Edgar Santana: Recalled by Atlanta

Santana was recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett on Monday. Santana spent just over a week in the minors but will return to the major-league roster after Huascar Ynoa (hand) was placed on the 10-day injured list in a corresponding move. Santana has made four relief appearances for Atlanta this year and has allowed two runs on four hits and two walks while striking out one in three innings.
MLBtonyspicks.com

Free MLB Picks For Today 5/17/2021

San Francisco Giants vs. Cincinnati Reds MLB Pick Prediction 5/17/2021. Giants at Reds—MLB pick is San Francisco Giants and Cincinnati Reds to play over the total of eight runs. Starting for San Francisco will be Logan Webb. In his four starts away from his pitcher friendly home stadium in San Francisco, the righthander has allowed 16 earned runs with nine walks over 19 innings. Reds put up seven runs a game in their home stadium. Sonny Gray starts for the Reds. The righthander is in five starts has an ERA of 3.55 and WHIP of 1.46. He is backed by a Reds bullpen that has an ERA over five and averages four innings per game. Giants bullpen ERA away from their pitchers park at home is over five. Play San Francisco and Cincinnati over eight runs.
MLBrotoballer.com

DraftKings Daily Fantasy Baseball Picks (5/17/21): MLB DFS Lineups

Happy Monday, RotoBallers! We start the week with eight games on the DraftKings featured slate as we head into the back half of May. It's crazy to see teams already passing the quarter mark of their 2021 season. After 40 games last year, we were already 66 percent done with the regular season. Thankfully, that's not the case this year. As for Monday's version of weather watch, the only thing on the radar right now is the wind blowing in at Wrigley Field. It could present a challenge for the offenses and surprising pitching performances on the mound.
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Braves, Mets begin season series

The Atlanta Braves will send a resurgent Max Fried to the mound on Monday as they open a three-game homestand against the New York Mets, the leaders in the National League East. Over the weekend, the Braves won two out of three at Milwaukee, losing 10-9 on Sunday in a...
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Report: Mets to put Michael Conforto, Jeff McNeil on IL

The Mets are set to add outfielder Michael Conforto and infielder Jeff McNeil to the 10-day injured list with hamstring injuries, the New York Daily News reported Monday. Both players left Sunday's game with the injuries, Conforto (right hamstring) in the first inning and McNeil (left) in the second. McNeil missed games last week with cramping issues.
MLBmetsmerizedonline.com

Mets Week in Review: Injuries Mar Up-and-Down Week

After a mid-week sweep against the Orioles made it seven wins in a row for the New York Mets, I wrote that the weekend series in Tampa against the Rays would provide a pretty good barometer for where the team stands at this point in the season. What resulted was...
MLBtonyspicks.com

New York Mets vs Atlanta Braves 5/17/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

New York Mets vs Atlanta Braves 5/17/2021 Picks Predictions Previews. The New York Mets will play the first game of their three-game series against the Atlanta Braves in Truist Park, Atlanta, GA, on Monday, May 17, 2021, at 7:10 PM (EDT). New York (18-16) was defeated by Tampa Bay by a combined 22-8 score over the weekend, putting them a half-game behind the Phillies for first place. In a 7-1 road loss on Sunday, New York recorded just two hits and struck out nine times. Taijuan Walker, a 28-year-old right-hander with a 3.20 ERA, is a key addition for the NY Mets so far this year. The NY Mets earned all four of Walker’s starts this season, and he only allowed six runs in his last 27 innings.
MLBabc7ny.com

Mets look to break 3-game slide against Braves

LINE: Braves -125, Mets +115; over/under is 8 runs. BOTTOM LINE: New York enters the matchup as losers of their last three games. The Braves are 10-9 against NL East teams. Atlanta has hit a league-leading 59 home runs this season. Ronald Acuna Jr. leads them with 12, averaging one every 10.8 at-bats.
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Rays bring four-game winning streak to Baltimore

The Tampa Bay Rays carry their winning ways north to Baltimore for Tuesday's opener of a three-game series with the Orioles. Hosting both New York clubs last week, the Rays didn't start their six-game homestand on the right foot. But after scoring just one run in two losses to the Yankees, the Rays scored nine runs to win that series' finale on Thursday and added 22 more runs during a weekend sweep of the Mets.
MLBmetsmerizedonline.com

Three Areas Where Taijuan Walker Has Excelled

After a torturous three-game stay the Trop in Tampa Bay, let’s think about something positive for a second, shall we?. The season is still young, but it’s hard to ignore the production the New York Mets have already gotten from starting pitcher Taijuan Walker. And when you think about him getting signed for three years and $23 million, it feels like an even shrewder deal for the Amazins.
MLBBleacher Report

The 6 Players Defining the 2021 MLB Season

Baseball's youth movement is in full swing (no pun intended). The kids are dominating MLB this season, along with Mike Trout, who isn't quite a kid anymore as he approaches 30, but he plays with the enthusiasm of a younger man and somehow keeps getting better with age. The same...
MLBnumberfire.com

Ronald Acuna (ankle) back on top of Braves' order Monday

Atlanta Braves right fielder Ronald Acuna (ankle) is back in the lineup for Monday's series opener against right-hander Taijuan Walker and the New York Mets. Acuna was held out Friday and Saturday after tweaking his ankle during Thursday's matchup. He was able to pinch-hit on Sunday and is back in the leadoff spot for Monday's opener. Ehire Adrianza will be available off the bench after replacing Acuna in right field and the leadoff spot over the weekend.