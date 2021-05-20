newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Angelina County, TX

Flood Warning issued for Angelina, Cherokee, Nacogdoches by NWS

weather.gov
 8 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-19 20:31:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-20 20:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. A Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. All interested parties should take necessary precautions immediately. Target Area: Angelina; Cherokee; Nacogdoches The Flood Warning is extended for the following river in Texas Angelina River Near Alto affecting Cherokee, Nacogdoches and Angelina Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas Angelina River Near Lufkin affecting Cherokee, Nacogdoches and Angelina Counties. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv ...The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Angelina River Near Lufkin. * Until further notice. * There is no current observed data. At 7:30 pm the stage was estimated to be near 11.1 feet. * Flood stage is 10 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 12.7 feet early tomorrow afternoon. It will then rise to 12.8 feet Monday evening. Additional rises are possible thereafter. * Impact...At 13 feet, Expect high water to continue for several days on the lower Angelina River. Also a high pool stage on Lake Sam Rayburn will contribute back water into the lower Angelina River throughout the remainder of this May.

alerts.weather.gov
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Cherokee County, TX
City
Lufkin, TX
Nacogdoches County, TX
Cars
City
Cherokee, TX
County
Angelina County, TX
Cherokee County, TX
Cars
County
Nacogdoches County, TX
Angelina County, TX
Cars
Local
Texas Cars
City
Nacogdoches, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sam Rayburn
IN THIS ARTICLE
#High Water#Extreme Weather#Texas Flooding#Angelina River#Severity#Caution#Deaths#Target Area#Riverbanks#Vehicles#Shv#Necessary Precautions#Drive#Walking#Moderate Certainty
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
Cars
News Break
NWS
Related
Anderson County, TXweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Anderson, Cherokee, Houston, Trinity by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 08:58:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-20 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. A Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. All interested parties should take necessary precautions immediately. Target Area: Anderson; Cherokee; Houston; Trinity The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas Neches River Near Alto affecting Cherokee, Houston, Anderson and Trinity Counties. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv ...The Flood Warning is now in effect until early Thursday afternoon The Flood Warning continues for the Neches River Near Alto. * Until Thursday afternoon. * At 8:15 AM CDT Monday the stage was 17.1 feet. * Flood stage is 16.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early Wednesday morning and continue falling to 15.1 feet Saturday morning. * Impact...At 18.0 feet, Expect moderate to severe flooding of the heavily wooded floodplain. Boat ramps and picnic areas will be completely inundated.
Nacogdoches County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Nacogdoches, Panola, San Augustine, Shelby by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 07:05:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Nacogdoches; Panola; San Augustine; Shelby SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR DE SOTO...SOUTHWESTERN CADDO AND NORTHWESTERN SABINE PARISHES...SOUTHEASTERN PANOLA...EAST CENTRAL NACOGDOCHES...SHELBY AND NORTHERN SAN AUGUSTINE COUNTIES UNTIL 100 PM CDT At 1213 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 6 miles south of Deberry to 8 miles northwest of Joaquin to near Tenaha to 6 miles northeast of Martinsville to Melrose. Movement was east at 25 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Center, Mansfield, San Augustine, Stonewall, Logansport, Tenaha, Joaquin, Melrose, Patroon, Martinsville, Bland Lake, Neuville, Shelbyville, Chireno, Huxley, South Mansfield, Keachi, Grand Cane, Longstreet and Stanley.
Cherokee County, TXweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cherokee, Rusk, Smith by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 15:23:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cherokee; Rusk; Smith A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 400 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN SMITH...SOUTHWESTERN RUSK AND CHEROKEE COUNTIES At 322 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 7 miles east of Lindale to near Tyler to near Bullard to near Jacksonville to 7 miles west of Maydelle to near Elkhart, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Jacksonville, Rusk, Bullard, Troup, Mount Selman, Ponta, Mixon, Reese, New Salem, Maydelle, New Summerfield, Gallatin, Reklaw, Cuney and Concord. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Cherokee County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Cherokee, Gregg, Rusk, Smith by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 02:04:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 15:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Cherokee; Gregg; Rusk; Smith SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SMITH...NORTHWESTERN RUSK SOUTHWESTERN GREGG AND CHEROKEE COUNTIES UNTIL 330 PM CDT At 250 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 7 miles south of Lindale to near Coffee City to near Frankston to near Palestine. Movement was east at 25 mph. Half inch hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Tyler, Jacksonville, Whitehouse, Rusk, Lindale, Overton, Bullard, Troup, New London, Berryville, Arp, Clarksville City, Ponta, Mount Selman, Liberty City, Mixon, Reese, Maydelle, New Summerfield and Noonday.
Angelina County, TXweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Angelina by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 18:14:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Angelina The National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Angelina County in eastern Texas * Until 700 PM CDT. * At 614 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles north of Chester, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Zavalla and Dolan. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Angelina County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Angelina by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 15:50:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Angelina SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR CENTRAL ANGELINA COUNTY UNTIL 600 PM CDT At 500 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Groveton, or 10 miles southwest of Apple Springs, moving northeast at 35 mph. Half inch hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Lufkin, Diboll, Hudson, Huntington, Burke, Shawnee and Homer. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 900 PM CDT for eastern Texas.
Nacogdoches County, TXweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Nacogdoches, San Augustine by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 17:15:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 17:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Nacogdoches; San Augustine A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 PM CDT FOR EAST CENTRAL NACOGDOCHES AND NORTHWESTERN SAN AUGUSTINE COUNTIES At 515 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Woden, or 16 miles southeast of Nacogdoches, moving southeast at 15 mph. Another strong thunderstorm was indicated over Northwest Angelina County, which will move northeast into Southern Nacogdoches County. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Nacogdoches, Woden, Martinsville, Melrose, Chireno and Denning. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Nacogdoches County, TXweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Nacogdoches by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 17:15:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 17:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Nacogdoches A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 PM CDT FOR EAST CENTRAL NACOGDOCHES AND NORTHWESTERN SAN AUGUSTINE COUNTIES At 515 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Woden, or 16 miles southeast of Nacogdoches, moving southeast at 15 mph. Another strong thunderstorm was indicated over Northwest Angelina County, which will move northeast into Southern Nacogdoches County. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Nacogdoches, Woden, Martinsville, Melrose, Chireno and Denning. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Angelina County, TXweather.gov

Lake Wind Advisory issued for Angelina, Bowie, Camp, Cass, Cherokee, Franklin, Gregg by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-08 21:55:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Boaters on area lakes should use extra caution since strong winds and rough waves can overturn small craft. Target Area: Angelina; Bowie; Camp; Cass; Cherokee; Franklin; Gregg; Harrison; Marion; Morris; Nacogdoches; Panola; Red River; Rusk; Sabine; San Augustine; Shelby; Smith; Titus; Upshur; Wood LAKE WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT SUNDAY * WHAT...South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Louisiana, southeast Oklahoma, southwest Arkansas and east and northeast Texas. * WHEN...Through 7:00 AM CDT Sunday morning. * IMPACTS...Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will create hazardous conditions for small craft.
Cherokee County, TXThe Cherokeean Herald

Cherokee County under severe T-storm watch

Cherokee and surrounding East Texas Counties are under a severe thunderstorm watch until 9 p.m. Sunday. According to the National Weather Service in Shreveport, a significant weather advisory is in effect until 4:15 p.m. for southeastern Cherokee and northwestern Nacogdoches counties. At 3:29 p.m., Doppler radar was tracking a strong...
Nacogdoches County, TXKLTV

Creeks rushing, 30 roads still closed following heavy rains in Nacogdoches County

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Creeks in Nacogdoches and Nacogdoches County are subsiding, but still rushing after heavy rains. Nacogdoches County Road Administrator Doyle Williams reported this morning about 30 roads still closed due to water or trees over the road. At a 6:20 a.m. report from the Nacogdoches County Emergency Management Office the following roads are closed after yesterday’s thunderstorm:
Smith County, TXKTRE

Thousands of East Texans without power in wake of Sunday’s storms

TYLER, Texas (KTRE) - As a storm system moves through the Deep East Texas area, thousands of people are already dealing with power outages. According to the outage map on the Oncor website, the lion’s share of the company’s power outages is in Nacogdoches County, which had 5,171 as of about 5:50 p.m. Sunday. Oncor’s outages also include 102 in Anderson County, 27 in Angelina County, 97 in Cherokee County, one in Smith County, and one in Van Zandt County.