Flood Warning issued for Angelina, Cherokee, Nacogdoches by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-19 20:31:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-20 20:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. A Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. All interested parties should take necessary precautions immediately. Target Area: Angelina; Cherokee; Nacogdoches The Flood Warning is extended for the following river in Texas Angelina River Near Alto affecting Cherokee, Nacogdoches and Angelina Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas Angelina River Near Lufkin affecting Cherokee, Nacogdoches and Angelina Counties. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv ...The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Angelina River Near Lufkin. * Until further notice. * There is no current observed data. At 7:30 pm the stage was estimated to be near 11.1 feet. * Flood stage is 10 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 12.7 feet early tomorrow afternoon. It will then rise to 12.8 feet Monday evening. Additional rises are possible thereafter. * Impact...At 13 feet, Expect high water to continue for several days on the lower Angelina River. Also a high pool stage on Lake Sam Rayburn will contribute back water into the lower Angelina River throughout the remainder of this May.