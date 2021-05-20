newsbreak-logo
Angelina County, TX

Flood Warning issued for Angelina, Cherokee, Nacogdoches by NWS

weather.gov
 8 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-24 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-20 20:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. A Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. All interested parties should take necessary precautions immediately. Target Area: Angelina; Cherokee; Nacogdoches The Flood Warning is extended for the following river in Texas Angelina River Near Alto affecting Cherokee, Nacogdoches and Angelina Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas Angelina River Near Lufkin affecting Cherokee, Nacogdoches and Angelina Counties. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv ...The Flood Warning is now in effect until further notice The Flood Warning continues for the Angelina River Near Alto. * From late Sunday night until further notice. * At 7:00 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 26.6 feet. * Flood stage is 29 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage early Monday morning and continue rising to 29.1 feet early Monday afternoon. Additional rises are possible thereafter. * Impact...At 29 feet, Expect lowland flooding of the river bottom. Ranchers that have cattle and equipment near the river should move them to higher ground.

alerts.weather.gov
