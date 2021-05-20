newsbreak-logo
California Lawmakers Tout Wildfire Prevention as Fire Season Nears

By MATTHEW RENDA
Courthouse News Service
 15 hours ago

Cover picture for the article(CN) — A leading California state official in firefighting and forestry said the federal government is a more reliable partner since Joe Biden has assumed the presidency. Jessica Morse, the deputy secretary for forest and wildfire resilience for the California Natural Resources Agency, said both the state and the federal government know how to better manage forests to reduce large devastating wildfires, but it’s more a matter of funding and political will.

www.courthousenews.com
