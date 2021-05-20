MANTRA DAO (OM) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $23.63 Million
MANTRA DAO (CURRENCY:OM) traded down 39.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. MANTRA DAO has a market capitalization of $47.42 million and approximately $23.63 million worth of MANTRA DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MANTRA DAO coin can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000442 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, MANTRA DAO has traded 41.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.www.modernreaders.com