MANTRA DAO (OM) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $23.63 Million

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded down 20.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. During the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded down 33% against the US dollar. Litecoin Cash has a market cap of $29.40 million and $28,533.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be purchased for $0.0406 or 0.00000092 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.