newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

MANTRA DAO (OM) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $23.63 Million

By Dee Baugher
modernreaders.com
 8 hours ago

MANTRA DAO (CURRENCY:OM) traded down 39.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. MANTRA DAO has a market capitalization of $47.42 million and approximately $23.63 million worth of MANTRA DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MANTRA DAO coin can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000442 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, MANTRA DAO has traded 41.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

www.modernreaders.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Day Trading#Currency#Trading Volume#Purchase Volume#Investors#Matic#Busd#Btc#Theta#Ht#Ftt#Coin Profile#Twitter#Mantradao#Cryptocompare#Staking Lending#Changelly#Bitcoin Or Ethereum#Governance Mantra Dao#Currency
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Bitcoin
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
News Break
Ethereum
Related
Gamblingmodernreaders.com

Gold Poker Market Cap Hits $23,246.66 (GPKR)

Gold Poker (CURRENCY:GPKR) traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. Gold Poker has a market capitalization of $23,246.66 and approximately $140.00 worth of Gold Poker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gold Poker coin can now be purchased for $0.0044 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Gold Poker has traded 40.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

SafePal Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $28.94 Million (SFP)

SafePal (CURRENCY:SFP) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 17th. In the last seven days, SafePal has traded 14.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SafePal coin can currently be bought for $1.89 or 0.00004298 BTC on major exchanges. SafePal has a total market capitalization of $204.88 million and approximately $28.94 million worth of SafePal was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Marketsbaseballnewssource.com

OMG Network Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $589.56 Million (OMG)

OMG Network (CURRENCY:OMG) traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. One OMG Network coin can now be purchased for about $8.46 or 0.00019204 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. OMG Network has a total market cap of $1.19 billion and $589.56 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, OMG Network has traded 17.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Litecoin Cash (LCC) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $28,533.00

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded down 20.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. During the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded down 33% against the US dollar. Litecoin Cash has a market cap of $29.40 million and $28,533.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be purchased for $0.0406 or 0.00000092 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Falcon Project (FNT) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $111,974.00

Falcon Project (CURRENCY:FNT) traded down 6.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 17th. One Falcon Project coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Falcon Project has traded 27.2% lower against the US dollar. Falcon Project has a market cap of $6.33 million and approximately $111,974.00 worth of Falcon Project was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Enzyme Market Capitalization Reaches $150.69 Million (MLN)

Enzyme (CURRENCY:MLN) traded down 17.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. One Enzyme coin can now be purchased for about $84.05 or 0.00195290 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Enzyme has traded down 28.7% against the U.S. dollar. Enzyme has a market capitalization of $150.69 million and $8.22 million worth of Enzyme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Apollo Currency Market Cap Achieves $87.41 Million (APL)

Apollo Currency (CURRENCY:APL) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 17th. In the last seven days, Apollo Currency has traded up 12.3% against the US dollar. One Apollo Currency coin can now be purchased for $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. Apollo Currency has a market capitalization of $87.41 million and approximately $12.09 million worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Bridge Oracle Reaches One Day Volume of $36.66 Million (BRG)

Bridge Oracle (CURRENCY:BRG) traded 77.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. Bridge Oracle has a market capitalization of $236.47 million and approximately $36.66 million worth of Bridge Oracle was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bridge Oracle has traded down 81.3% against the dollar. One Bridge Oracle coin can currently be bought for about $0.0296 or 0.00000069 BTC on exchanges.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

KeyFi (KEYFI) Price Tops $1.35 on Exchanges

KeyFi (CURRENCY:KEYFI) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 17th. In the last week, KeyFi has traded down 10.3% against the U.S. dollar. KeyFi has a market cap of $2.38 million and approximately $30,495.00 worth of KeyFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KeyFi coin can currently be bought for $1.35 or 0.00003143 BTC on major exchanges.
Marketsbaseballnewssource.com

CUTcoin (CUT) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $270.00

CUTcoin (CURRENCY:CUT) traded down 6.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. During the last seven days, CUTcoin has traded down 31.3% against the US dollar. CUTcoin has a market cap of $22.15 million and $270.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CUTcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000365 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Digitalcoin (DGC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.04 Million

Digitalcoin (CURRENCY:DGC) traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. During the last week, Digitalcoin has traded 17.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Digitalcoin has a market cap of $1.04 million and approximately $20.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Digitalcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0279 or 0.00000063 BTC on major exchanges.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Knekted Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $51.00 (KNT)

Knekted (CURRENCY:KNT) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. One Knekted coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Knekted has a total market cap of $168,903.76 and $51.00 worth of Knekted was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Knekted has traded up 4.4% against the dollar.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Rakon (RKN) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $690,009.00

Rakon (CURRENCY:RKN) traded down 9.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 16th. During the last week, Rakon has traded down 11.8% against the dollar. Rakon has a market capitalization of $39.70 million and $690,009.00 worth of Rakon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rakon coin can now be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000386 BTC on major exchanges.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Siacoin (SC) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $98.21 Million

Siacoin (CURRENCY:SC) traded 11.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. Siacoin has a total market capitalization of $1.27 billion and $98.21 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Siacoin has traded 33.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Siacoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0265 or 0.00000060 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) Price Hits $18.88 on Top Exchanges

Unifi Protocol DAO (CURRENCY:UNFI) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. In the last seven days, Unifi Protocol DAO has traded down 21.4% against the US dollar. Unifi Protocol DAO has a total market cap of $75.13 million and approximately $11.23 million worth of Unifi Protocol DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unifi Protocol DAO coin can now be purchased for about $18.88 or 0.00040709 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Decred 24-Hour Volume Tops $54.01 Million (DCR)

Decred (CURRENCY:DCR) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. Decred has a total market capitalization of $2.33 billion and approximately $54.01 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Decred coin can currently be purchased for approximately $179.82 or 0.00392348 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Decred has traded down 18.1% against the US dollar.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Falconswap (FSW) Hits 1-Day Volume of $118,658.00

Falconswap (CURRENCY:FSW) traded down 12.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. In the last seven days, Falconswap has traded down 35.1% against the dollar. One Falconswap coin can now be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000429 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Falconswap has a total market cap of $7.03 million and approximately $118,658.00 worth of Falconswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

BABB (BAX) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $2.50 Million

BABB (CURRENCY:BAX) traded down 19.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 16th. In the last seven days, BABB has traded 49.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. BABB has a market cap of $52.68 million and approximately $2.50 million worth of BABB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BABB coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.
Economymodernreaders.com

Auto Hits One Day Trading Volume of $8.18 Million (AUTO)

Auto (CURRENCY:AUTO) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. Auto has a market capitalization of $38.96 million and $8.18 million worth of Auto was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Auto has traded 13.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Auto coin can now be purchased for $2,668.68 or 0.05646952 BTC on major exchanges.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Peculium Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $456,694.00 (PCL)

Peculium (CURRENCY:PCL) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. One Peculium coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0078 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Peculium has traded 21.3% lower against the US dollar. Peculium has a market cap of $16.29 million and approximately $456,694.00 worth of Peculium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.