NBA

NBA YoungBoy Gets Love From GF Jazlyn Mychelle: "Forever With You"

By Erika Marie
hotnewhiphop.com
 9 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter NBA YoungBoy declared his love for her in a letter from jail, Jazlyn Mychelle is returning the sentiments. The latest of YoungBoy's baby mamas is expecting what's reported to be his eighth child after he recently welcomed two babies with two different women since last November. One of those mothers is Floyd Mayweather's daughter Yaya who just weeks ago seemed to tease Jazlyn for receiving the same jailhouse message from YoungBoy that she did. However, that prodding came to a stop when YoungBoy recently begged Jazlyn not to leave him.

