NBA YoungBoy Gets Love From GF Jazlyn Mychelle: "Forever With You"

Scandal and J. Cole are typically mutually exclusive: the guy spends most of his time hunkered down in North Carolina with his wife and two kids, dressed like he’s ready to join a pick-up game at a moment’s notice. But back in 2013 when he was a little more sociable, reveling in the fruits of being a popular rapper in his late 20s and attending large functions with other celebrities, there was one incident that quickly became infamous. It involved an altercation with the one and only Puff Daddy, the gregarious veteran who spent much of the early 2010s reminding everyone that he was born of the ‘90s era, when rappers actually put hands on each other.