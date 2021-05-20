Analysts Anticipate Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $498.60 Million

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 788,026 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,267 shares during the quarter. HCA Healthcare makes up 1.4% of Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $148,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.