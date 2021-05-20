newsbreak-logo
Analysts Anticipate Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $498.60 Million

By Phillip Gast
modernreaders.com
 8 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleWall Street brokerages forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) will announce $498.60 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Teladoc Health’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $477.60 million and the highest is $504.07 million. Teladoc Health reported sales of $241.03 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 106.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

