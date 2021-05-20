newsbreak-logo
CACHE Gold Market Capitalization Achieves $4.14 Million (CGT)

By Emily Schoerning
modernreaders.com
 8 hours ago

CACHE Gold (CURRENCY:CGT) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. During the last seven days, CACHE Gold has traded up 1.6% against the US dollar. CACHE Gold has a market capitalization of $4.14 million and $3.52 million worth of CACHE Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CACHE Gold coin can currently be purchased for about $59.71 or 0.00163403 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

