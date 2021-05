PNY has over 30 years of experience in the memory market, so it’s fair to say that they really know what they’re doing! As a brand, they’ve often been associated with some pretty extreme and high-end solutions, both for gaming and professional hardware. With that in mind, today, I’ll be taking a look at their latest gaming memory! However, rather than just being from PNY, it comes from their gaming-focused sub-brand “XLR8” which is pronounced “accelerate”, obviously. So PNY’s maturity and knowledge, but acting cool with its baseball cap on sideways and some RGB shades… sounds good to me!