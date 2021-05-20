The Ethical Life podcast: Why are employers having such a tough time finding workers?

May is Mental Health Awareness Month, but a growing number of American workers are taking a guilt trip instead of a vacation. After pandemic quarantine and isolation, all of us deserve time off from work. Studies show overworking long days on a weekly basis make us more stressed and less productive, while detaching from work makes us more energetic and resilient and boosts our productivity and the company’s bottom line. Still, despite the fact that nearly half of U.S. workers experienced mental health issues since the pandemic began, employees say mental health isn’t a valid reason to take PTO. Employees have so much PTO anxiety that they completely avoid scheduling medical appointments four times a year because they don’t want to have to ask for time off. Many are afraid they’ll be perceived as a slacker, get passed over for job promotions or that someone might be angling for their job.