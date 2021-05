The magical run continues for the J.P. Taravella baseball team as they have booked their spot in the Regional Final following their 10-3 win over Western High School. JPT broke the game open in the fifth as they scored nine runs in their dominant victory. Brandon Metiver was on the mound for the Trojans and was handed a 1-0 lead early as Matt Rubin scored on an error. The game was then delayed due to rain, but Western tied it up in the fourth after it resumed.