newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Decentral Games (DG) Trading Down 47.2% This Week

By Anthony Bellafiore
modernreaders.com
 8 hours ago

Decentral Games (CURRENCY:DG) traded 36.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. Decentral Games has a total market cap of $37.91 million and approximately $417,477.00 worth of Decentral Games was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Decentral Games coin can now be bought for approximately $164.97 or 0.00451475 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Decentral Games has traded 47.2% lower against the US dollar.

www.modernreaders.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Playing Games#Us Dollars#Bitcoin Computer#Investors#Market Cap#Decentral Games Lrb#Usdt#Dot#Btc#Ksm#Decentralgames#Cryptocompare#Matic Network#Lps#Trading#Dg#Currency#This Week#Internet Computer#Liquidity
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Bitcoin
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
News Break
Twitter
Related
Marketsbaseballnewssource.com

DREP [old] (DREP) Trading Down 31.3% Over Last 7 Days

DREP [old] (CURRENCY:DREP) traded down 19.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. One DREP [old] coin can now be purchased for $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, DREP [old] has traded down 31.3% against the U.S. dollar. DREP [old] has a market cap of $6.74 billion and $27.57 million worth of DREP [old] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Falcon Project (FNT) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $111,974.00

Falcon Project (CURRENCY:FNT) traded down 6.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 17th. One Falcon Project coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Falcon Project has traded 27.2% lower against the US dollar. Falcon Project has a market cap of $6.33 million and approximately $111,974.00 worth of Falcon Project was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Stocksbaseballnewssource.com

Substratum Trading 24.3% Lower Over Last Week (SUB)

Substratum (CURRENCY:SUB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 17th. Substratum has a market capitalization of $2.47 million and approximately $7,798.00 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Substratum coin can now be purchased for $0.0065 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Substratum has traded down 24.3% against the dollar.
Stocksbaseballnewssource.com

Qcash Trading 0.7% Lower This Week (QC)

Qcash (CURRENCY:QC) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. Over the last seven days, Qcash has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Qcash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000343 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Qcash has a total market capitalization of $69.45 million and approximately $1.50 billion worth of Qcash was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Arianee Price Down 17.5% This Week (ARIA20)

Arianee (CURRENCY:ARIA20) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. During the last week, Arianee has traded down 17.5% against the US dollar. Arianee has a total market cap of $49.06 million and $8,269.00 worth of Arianee was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arianee coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.91 or 0.00004311 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Apollo Currency Market Cap Achieves $87.41 Million (APL)

Apollo Currency (CURRENCY:APL) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 17th. In the last seven days, Apollo Currency has traded up 12.3% against the US dollar. One Apollo Currency coin can now be purchased for $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. Apollo Currency has a market capitalization of $87.41 million and approximately $12.09 million worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Constellation Trading 10.5% Lower This Week (DAG)

Constellation (CURRENCY:DAG) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. One Constellation coin can now be purchased for about $0.0782 or 0.00000176 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Constellation has a market capitalization of $99.07 million and $2.30 million worth of Constellation was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Constellation has traded 10.5% lower against the US dollar.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Litecoin Cash (LCC) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $28,533.00

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded down 20.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. During the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded down 33% against the US dollar. Litecoin Cash has a market cap of $29.40 million and $28,533.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be purchased for $0.0406 or 0.00000092 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Knekted Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $51.00 (KNT)

Knekted (CURRENCY:KNT) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. One Knekted coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Knekted has a total market cap of $168,903.76 and $51.00 worth of Knekted was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Knekted has traded up 4.4% against the dollar.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

ebirah Price Down 25.7% Over Last Week (EBRH)

Ebirah (CURRENCY:EBRH) traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 16th. ebirah has a total market capitalization of $1.37 million and $4.00 worth of ebirah was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ebirah has traded 25.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ebirah coin can now be bought for approximately $3.21 or 0.00007123 BTC on exchanges.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Ruff (RUFF) Price Down 22.8% This Week

Ruff (CURRENCY:RUFF) traded up 4.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. Ruff has a total market capitalization of $14.08 million and approximately $2.39 million worth of Ruff was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ruff coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0144 or 0.00000031 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Ruff has traded down 22.8% against the US dollar.
Stocksbaseballnewssource.com

Fetch.ai (FET) Trading Down 18.1% Over Last 7 Days

Fetch.ai (CURRENCY:FET) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 16th. Fetch.ai has a market cap of $324.66 million and approximately $72.78 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Fetch.ai has traded 18.1% lower against the US dollar. One Fetch.ai coin can now be bought for $0.44 or 0.00000988 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Mirrored United States Oil Fund (mUSO) Trading Down 6.6% Over Last Week

Mirrored United States Oil Fund (CURRENCY:mUSO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. One Mirrored United States Oil Fund coin can currently be bought for $43.23 or 0.00094539 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Mirrored United States Oil Fund has traded 6.6% lower against the dollar. Mirrored United States Oil Fund has a total market cap of $35.09 million and approximately $73,973.00 worth of Mirrored United States Oil Fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Mask Network (MASK) Price Down 16.6% This Week

Mask Network (CURRENCY:MASK) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. During the last week, Mask Network has traded 16.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Mask Network has a market cap of $152.28 million and approximately $20.86 million worth of Mask Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mask Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $11.87 or 0.00026340 BTC on major exchanges.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Caspian Price Down 9.9% This Week (CSP)

Caspian (CURRENCY:CSP) traded 12% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 16th. Caspian has a market cap of $10.29 million and $34,389.00 worth of Caspian was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Caspian coin can now be purchased for $0.0229 or 0.00000050 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Caspian has traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Blue Whale EXchange Trading Down 46.5% Over Last 7 Days (BWX)

Blue Whale EXchange (CURRENCY:BWX) traded 14% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. One Blue Whale EXchange coin can currently be bought for $0.0491 or 0.00000105 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Blue Whale EXchange has traded 46.5% lower against the US dollar. Blue Whale EXchange has a market cap of $1.89 million and approximately $261,751.00 worth of Blue Whale EXchange was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

smARTOFGIVING (AOG) Trading Down 0.5% This Week

SmARTOFGIVING (CURRENCY:AOG) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 16th. smARTOFGIVING has a market capitalization of $5.48 million and approximately $4,626.00 worth of smARTOFGIVING was traded on exchanges in the last day. One smARTOFGIVING coin can currently be bought for about $0.0743 or 0.00000153 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, smARTOFGIVING has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

FortKnoxster Trading 101.1% Higher This Week (FKX)

FortKnoxster (CURRENCY:FKX) traded 15.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. Over the last seven days, FortKnoxster has traded 101.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One FortKnoxster coin can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000223 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. FortKnoxster has a total market capitalization of $15.53 million and approximately $3.06 million worth of FortKnoxster was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

CoinEx Token Trading 56.8% Higher This Week (CET)

CoinEx Token (CURRENCY:CET) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. CoinEx Token has a market capitalization of $92.34 million and approximately $6.10 million worth of CoinEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CoinEx Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000278 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, CoinEx Token has traded up 56.8% against the dollar.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Infinitecoin Trading Down 47.4% This Week (IFC)

Infinitecoin (CURRENCY:IFC) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. Over the last seven days, Infinitecoin has traded 47.4% lower against the US dollar. Infinitecoin has a total market cap of $30.69 million and approximately $868.00 worth of Infinitecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Infinitecoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.