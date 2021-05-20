Famous Dex Shares New Project "Say What You Want"

“Don’t just hear what you want to hear.” My father (Lee Stanley) has said this for as long as I can remember. So often many of us enter into business relationships or potential opportunities hearing only the upside while tuning out the negatives. It really partners well with “trust your gut” because IF you truly hear what’s being said, and not just the good stuff, your instincts will kick in and you can really decipher the truth from the bullsh*t. I can’t tell you how many times I was guilty of hearing only what I wanted to hear when dealing with potential investors or sales agents, and it cost me dearly in both time and money. I think I’ve gotten to the point where I know the questions to ask now, so I can be told the good, the bad and the ugly before diving in headfirst and without having to check both the depth and the temperature of the water.