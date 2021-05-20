newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

Chat Mizzou sports with Dave Matter at 11 a.m. Thursday

KPVI Newschannel 6
 11 hours ago

Bring your Tigers football, basketball and recruiting questions, and talk to Mizzou beat writer Dave Matter in a live chat at 11 a.m. Thursday.

www.kpvi.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Basketball#Recruiting#Mizzou Football#Live Chat#Tigers#Writer Dave Matter#Talk#Questions
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
College Sports
News Break
University of Missouri
News Break
Sports
Related
Slippery Rock, PAbutlerradio.com

High School Sports Results from Thursday

–Slippery Rock swept a doubleheader from Sharon, winning game one 8-3 and the nightcap 9-6. –Mars-4 Penn Hills-3. –Avonworth-7 Knoch-2. –Connellsville-6 Freeport-4. –Clarion-Limestone-6 Moniteau-4. –Grove City-7 Hickory-0. –North Allegheny-8 Pine-Richland-1. Softball:. –Knoch-14 Butler-8. –Karns City-12 Brookville-2 in five innings. Jess Dunn and Marra Patton hit home runs for the Gremlins.
College SportsPosted by
Great Bend Post

Thursday Sports Headlines and Scores presented by Barton Community College

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Josh Naylor homered in the ninth inning, sending the Cleveland Indians to a 5-4 victory over the Kansas City Royals. Naylor greeted Wade Davis with a leadoff drive to right for his second homer. Nick Wittgren struck out the side in the eighth for the win, and James Karinchak worked the ninth for his third save. Cleveland trailed 4-0 after five innings. It has rallied to win in the first three games of the four-game set.
Pulaski County, KYwtloam.com

Sports Update: Thursday, May 6th

Wednesday- High School baseball: Pulaski County Maroons 2-0 over Rockcastle County. Softball: Pulaski County Lady Maroons 12-2 over Rockcastle County Lady Rockets. Jesse Winker drove in the winning run with a base hit in the bottom of the 10th inning to give the Reds a 1-0 win over the Chicago White Sox at GABP. Cincinnati starter Sonny Gray pitched 7 scoreless innings, allowing just two hits with eight strikeouts. Reds first baseman Joey Votto will be out 3-4 weeks after being by a pitch in the fourth inning and fractured his thumb. The Reds are off Thursday and open a 10-game road trip Friday night beginning with a three game series in Cleveland against the Indians at 7:10pm. Live coverage on your home of the Reds, WTLO AM 1480/97.7 FM.
Sidney, OHSidney Daily News

Sports Extra with Dave Ross: 1975: A new girls sport that never thrived

As girls sports were delivering a more dominant footprint on the athletic scene, the Sidney Yellow Jackets became charter members of the Miami Central Conference in 1975. With the new league came a new girls fall sport as field hockey joined cross country, tennis, and volleyball. Viewed in some circles as an up and coming activity, the MCC’s ten members all offered field hockey in that first year. Girls basketball coach and faculty member Diedre Douglas plied her limited background and became head coach.
Saint Louis, MOSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Sports digest: Linehan will be analyst at Mizzou

Mizzou finally has an official title for former St. Louis Rams coach Scott Linehan, who attended MU practices all spring wearing team gear in an unspecified coaching role. Linehan, 57, has indeed joined Eli Drinkwitz’s staff as an offensive analyst, MU announced Thursday. Linehan, 57, served as the Rams head...
MLSEast Bay Times

Bay Area TV Sports: What to watch on Thursday-Friday

NOTE: Due to COVID-19 cancellations or postponements, listed game times and dates may change. Women’s Semifinal: Stanford vs. TBD 4 p.m. PAC12. Women’s Semifinal: USC vs. Colorado 7:30 p.m. PAC12. MMA. Professional Fighters League 4 p.m. ESPN. NBA. Nets at Mavericks 4:30 p.m. TNT. Thunder at Warriors 7 p.m. NBCBA...
Prior Lake, MNMinneapolis Star Tribune

Thursday's prep sports roundup

Ryan Watterman pitched a two-hitter and struck out nine to lead Prior Lake past Shakopee 1-0 Thursday in a baseball game. He walked three. Alex Jensen drove in Dustan Green with a sacrifice fly in the first inning for the Lakers' run. Hayden Fraasch doubled and Lance Goeschel singled for...
Tenniskbew98country.com

Local Sports Schedule — Thursday 5/6/21

BEA at Fairmont (On 1560AM, 95.3 FM & kbew98country.com, 5:30pm) USC & Maple River at a Gopher Conference Meet at Riverside. North Iowa & North Union at conference meet in Eagle Grove.
Sportstucson.com

Join Opinion page team for Zoom chat with sports reporter Caitlin Schmidt

The Arizona Daily Star Opinion team will host our weekly reader chat Thursday, May 20, at 2 p.m. Our special guest will be Caitlin Schmidt, a sports reporter at the Arizona Daily Star covering investigations, enterprise stories and long-form features. Schmidt serves on the boards of the Arizona Press Club...
Indiana StateTheHDRoom

Indiana vs Marshall Soccer Live Stream: Watch Online for Free

TheHDRoom may be paid a small commission for any services or products ordered through select links on this page. The 2021 NCAA Division 1 College Cup final pits unranked Marshall against #3 Indiana for the NCAA soccer championship. The Hoosiers are seeking their ninth title overall while Marshall has never secured a men’s soccer national championship.
Tucson, AZtucson.com

Thursday's TV/radio sports best bets

Note: Games subject to change due to pandemic. Channel guide: BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) ESPNU (Ch 330 on Cox, Ch 266 on Comcast, Ch 208 on DirecTV, Ch 141 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) NHL is NHL Network (Ch 310 on Cox, Ch 279 on Comcast, Ch 215 on DirecTV, Ch 157 on Dish) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) SEC is SEC Network (Ch 329 on Cox, Ch 286 on Comcast, Ch 611 on DirecTV, Ch 408 on Dish) TNT (Ch 29 on Cox, Ch 36 on Comcast, Ch 245 on DirecTV, Ch 138 on Dish)
Mitchell, SDMitchellrepublic.com

DEAL: Supporting local sports coverage matters

That’s how much change I would scrounge up every Saturday morning as a teenager. No, it wasn’t for pop or candy. It was to buy the newspaper at the local grocery store and I had one thing on my mind: the sports section. That 53 cents provided me with local stats, scores, recaps and game stories.
Arizona Statebluemountaineagle.com

Arizona softball team lands No. 11 overall seed for NCAA Tournament

The NCAA Softball Selection Committee decided to issue a challenge to the Arizona Wildcats. If the Wildcats (36-13, 12-10 Pac-12) are to make the Women’s College World Series, they’ll most likely have to do what they’ve struggled at all season: Win a series against a ranked opponent on the road.
Fort Loramie, OHSidney Daily News

Sports Extra with Dave Ross: 1/16/22: Big hoops day in Fort Loramie

Yes, that’s a Sunday and it’s on Martin Luther King weekend. Delayed a year by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Fort Loramie MLK Classic will deliver four consecutive boys varsity encounters to the spacious main gymnasium beginning at 1 p.m., while the JV squads will play in the same order in the junior high facility just down the hall starting at 2:30. This prevents a school from playing varsity and JV at the same time.