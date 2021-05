Thus far the Crescenta Valley High School varsity baseball Cinderella season has been defined by high-flying offensive production. The Falcons have scored more runs than any other team in the Pacific League. As a result, the team beat the vaunted La Cañada Spartans, are currently undefeated in League play and sit a top the Pacific League standings in a three-way tie with Burbank and Arcadia. Unfortunately, they have also allowed nearly twice as many runs to be scored as either Burbank or Arcadia. Some of those numbers can be attributed to the Falcons’ fever-paced non-League schedule, which has seen the team play more games than any other team in the League, including games against highly-ranked opponents like San Dimas and Sierra Canyon, which scored seven and eight runs against the Falcons, respectively.