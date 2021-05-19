This 15-year-old song from ‘The Backyardigans’ is blowing up on TikTok and Spotify

Lil Huddy (a.k.a. TikTok’s Chase Hudson) has dropped a music video for his latest single, “America’s Sweetheart.” It features him slow-dancing with Charli D’Amelio, the other half of the TikTok-dubbed “ChaCha” couple. In a not-so-subtle reference to their messy breakup last year (he was accused of cheating), Lil Huddy sings in the chorus, “I’m the bad guy, and you’re America’s sweetheart.” The video opens with D’Amelio attempting to pull her former Hype House roommate out from under the dirt of his grave (a nod to the video for his last track, “The Eulogy of You and Me”). As he sings about feeling alone, misunderstood, and regretful, we see slow-motion shots of her dancing in a red dress and him smashing items on a table with a baseball bat. In one scene, he sits on a couch, cast in shadow, as multiple D’Amelios appear by his side. After a classic “look back at each other as we walk away” moment, they eventually stare directly into each other’s eyes and slow-dance together. Just when it looks like he’s going to go in for a kiss, the video cuts to a solo shot of D’Amelio coming up to the camera. “Chase!” she calls, as if she’s waking him up from a bad dream. Hmm, what could it all mean? Watch the video that’s sure to have TikTok talking above.