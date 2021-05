Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. AT&T, Discovery — The pair of stocks were volatile on Monday after the company's announced a $43 billion deal to merge Discovery and AT&T's WarnerMedia unit. Discovery's A shares popped at the open but were down 3.8% in midday trading. AT&T was up about 1% but off of session highs. Before the official announcement, Citi praised the move and upgraded Discovery to buy.