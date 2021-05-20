newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

5 Things You Might Not Know About Ford CEO Jim Farley

By Chris Katje
Benzinga
 10 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Oct. 1, 2020, Jim Farley became the 11th CEO in the history of Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F). Farley is experienced in the automotive industry and has family ties to Ford. Here are five things you might not know about Ford's CEO. 1. Farley Is An Auto Industry Vet:...

www.benzinga.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill Ford
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Chris Farley
Person
Henry Ford
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ford Europe#Ford Motor Company#Executive Vice President#Nyse#Toyota Motor Corp#Tm#Lexus#Tesla Inc Lrb#Tsla#Ford River Rouge#Automotive News#The Detroit Free Press#Mustang#Ford Motor Co#Ford Model T#Ford Mustangs#Musk On Twitter#Farley Races#Ford Factories#Chief Operations Officer
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Ford
News Break
Business
News Break
Toyota
News Break
Economy
News Break
Tesla
Related
Businessbizjournals

Ford heir becomes first female family member of automaker's board of directors

Alexandra Ford English was elected to the Ford Motor Company’s board of directors May 13, the first female member of the founding family to sit on the board in the company’s 118-year history. Ford English is the daughter of Executive Chairman William Clay (Bill) Ford, great-great-granddaughter of company founder Henry...
EconomyPosted by
The Motley Fool

What's Going Right With General Motors?

In this episode of Industry Focus: Energy, Motley Fool contributor John Rosevear joins host Nick Sciple for a look at the week's auto news. Topics include GM's (NYSE:GM) earnings, Argo AI's new lidar announcement, Stellantis earnings, and more!. To catch full episodes of all The Motley Fool's free podcasts, check...
Businessfordauthority.com

FoMoCo CEO Jim Farley Hints At Future Ford U.S. Plant News

Ford CEO Jim Farley has quickly developed a reputation for spreading rumors and speculation via his Twitter account, something that his rival/budding pal Elon Musk is famous for. This includes, most recently, hinting at a possible future all-electric version of the Ford Bronco, as well as his desires for a North American Puma. Now, Farley has dropped a hint that some Ford U.S. plant news is forthcoming, most interestingly, in a reply to a tweet wishing his daughter a happy birthday.
BusinessMotorTrend Magazine

Can Jim Farley, a Real Car Guy, Fix Ford?

Many men have tried to improve Ford. In the modern era, few have had the luxury of sitting back and watching the hits and the money roll in. The latest man in the big Ford CEO chair is automotive industry veteran Jim Farley. Ford has a history of choosing leaders from within who climbed the ladder and arrived at the top well-versed in the company and industry. Ford has also gambled on outsiders—to both the company and the auto business—with varying degrees of success. The Blue Oval has also tapped the Ford family to run things.
BusinessDetroit News

Ford shareholders OK new generation of family members for board

Ford Motor Co. shareholders on Thursday approved the appointment of two new Ford family members to the company's board of directors, ushering in a new generation of family involvement for the 118-year-old automaker. The new directors, approved during a virtual annual shareholder meeting, are Henry Ford III, 40, son of...
Businessfordauthority.com

Ford Will Redesign Components, Alter Strategy Amid Chip Shortage

It’s no secret that the semiconductor chip shortage has severely impacted automotive production all over the world, forcing automakers to slash output in massive quantities. And while chips aren’t the only problem with the automotive supply chain at the moment, Ford is working to ensure that it won’t face a repeat of this dire situation in the future. Most recently, the automaker admitted it was rethinking its supply chain strategy, and now, Ford CEO Jim Farley has said that the company will also redesign components to work with chips that are more accessible in the future.
Carsthedetroitbureau.com

Farley Signals Bronco EV May Be in the Works

With Ford doubling its commitment to electrification, and a hybrid version already under development, CEO Jim Farley signaled an all-electric version of the rugged SUV could be coming. The Detroit automaker recently announced plans to double its investment in electric drive technology, to $22 billion. Its first long-range all-electric model,...
Businessfordauthority.com

Ford CEO Jim Farley Hints At Possible All-Electric Ford Bronco

Ford CEO Jim Farley often talks about how the automaker wants to electrify its most iconic vehicles, a process that’s well underway with the Ford Mustang Mach-E and forthcoming 2023 Ford F-150 Lightning. But another icon under the Blue Oval’s umbrella is undoubtedly the Ford Bronco, a vehicle that’s returning this summer following a quarter-century absence. It would seem that an all-electric Ford Bronco is inevitable, which is why we found Farley’s recent Twitter exchange with a shareholder to be rather interesting.
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Ford CEO Makes A Bold F-150 Lightning Prediction

Next week could potentially change Ford forever. The automaker is set to unveil the 2022 F-150 Lightning, the all-electric version of its decades-long best-selling truck. Already available with a hybrid powertrain, much of the F-150's devout base has acknowledged this electrified setup is excellent thanks to its 430 horsepower, 570 lb-ft of torque output and 12,700 pounds towing capacity. The 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6 and electric motor combo make for one highly capable truck. Having around a 20 percent fuel economy improvement over the regular 3.5 V6 is even more icing on the cake.
Carsfordauthority.com

Ford CEO Jim Farley Says 2023 F-150 Lightning Will Have Buyers At Launch

In recent months, Ford has made a big commitment to investing in EVs, as well as bringing battery production in-house. In addition to the Ford Mustang Mach-E, E-Transit, two future European models based on VW’s MEB platform, and a Ford and Lincoln-branded crossover for North America, the automaker is also set to reveal the 2023 F-150 Lightning next week. But one big question looms over the first-ever all-electric Ford F-150 – will people line up to buy one? At least for Ford CEO Jim Farley, the answer to that question is yes.
Carselectrek.co

Ford CEO hints at electric Bronco in weird tweet

Ford CEO Jim Farley is talking about a possible electric Bronco in a strange tweet that made it sound like it was already available. Last year, Ford released the highly anticipated new generation of the iconic Bronco. Many electric vehicle fans were disappointed that the automaker, which says it’s committed...
Businessteslarati.com

Ford CEO gives nod to Tesla Model 3 in F-150 Lightning announcement

Ford CEO Jim Farley may have thrown some shade towards Tesla in the past, but the automotive veteran seemed to have adopted a much friendlier stance as of late. In a statement about Ford’s next EV, the F-150 Lightning, Farley gave a nod to several key vehicles that paved the way for the all-electric truck. One of the vehicles that the CEO mentioned was none other than the Tesla Model 3.
EconomyMotorTrend Magazine

Ford CEO Promises Electric Versions of "Iconic Vehicles," Hints at Bronco

Ford is doubling down on its commitment to electric vehicles, spending $22 billion over five years on electric SUVs, trucks, and vans for retail and commercial customers. We talked to Jim Farley, who became Ford CEO on October. 1, 2020, for an update on the Blue Oval's efforts to become a dominant e-mobility player, including how it plans to electrify key models.
CarsFox News

Is the Ford Bronco going electric? Ford's CEO suggests it is

The Ford F-150 is going electric and it sounds like the new Bronco may not be far behind. Ford CEO Jim Farley was responding to questions on Twitter, following the announcement that the electric F-150 Lightning will be revealed on May 19, when he was asked why Ford doesn't have an EV version of the Bronco if the company is committed to electrification.
Carsequipmentworld.com

Ford Leans on its High Performance Legacy for Name of its New Electric F-150

Who says lightning never strikes twice in the same place?. Ford announced today that its eagerly awaited all-electric F-150 will be called Lightning, the same name of its high-performance street truck which was available for nine, non-consecutive model years from 1993 through 2004. In addition to the name announcement, Ford...
Carsrockproducts.com

New Ford F-150 Lightning Will Be All-Electric

March 10, 2021 – Ford’s smartest, most innovative truck yet will be all-electric and called F-150 Lightning. The all-new F-150 Lightning will be revealed May 19 at Ford World Headquarters in Dearborn and livestreamed for millions to watch. The F-150 Lightning “brings stunning innovation, technologies and capabilities to the F-Series, America’s best-selling vehicle, combined with the power, payload and towing capability that is the hallmark of all Built Ford Tough trucks,” the company said. The reveal takes place at 9:30 p.m. EDT, May 19, from Ford World Headquarters and will be broadcast live with 30+ ways to watch across physical and digital destinations, including the Ford Facebook and YouTube channels, Twitter, key national publications as well as 18 impactful out-of-home locations such as Times Square in New York City and Las Vegas Boulevard.
BusinessPosted by
thedrive

Ford CEO Compliments Tesla in Electric Ford F-150 Lightning Press Release

Ford and Tesla are fierce competitors these days, but Jim Farley and Elon Musk seem to be warming up to each other. It's pretty rare for high-level auto executives to actually use their own social media accounts, making it rather unusual—but very entertaining—for Tesla CEO Elon Musk and Ford CEO Jim Farley to actually engage with the public online as often as they do. The discourse between the two has remained strictly on Twitter as far as we know, but now it's made it into an official press release relating to the upcoming electric F-150 Lightning.
MotorsportsPosted by
Motorious

Ford CEO Races 1966 Cobra To Victory

Ford CEO Jim Farley won 2 races back to back last weekend using a 1966 Shelby Cobra. Once again, the man at the helm of the Blue Oval has shown he’s a true enthusiast and not just some suit. Flying to California, Farley participated in the Trans Am SpeedTour at Laguna Seca, which was organized by the Sportscar Vintage Racing Association. Yes, that’s a dream track for many and to be piloting a classic Shelby Cobra on it is almost too fantastic.