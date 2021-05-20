newsbreak-logo
Has The Moment Of Truth Arrived For Tesla's Stock?

By Joel Elconin
Benzinga
 9 hours ago

Benzinga's PreMarket Prep airs every morning from 8-9 a.m. ET. During that fast-paced, highly informative hour, traders and investors tune in to get the major news of the day, the catalysts behind those moves and the corresponding price action for the upcoming session. On any given day, the show will...

www.benzinga.com
Related
Stocksteslarati.com

A familiar Tesla foe has placed a $530 million bet against the stock

A familiar foe to Elon Musk’s electric car company Tesla has revisited his doubt for the stock. Michael Burry, famous for “The Big Short,” has reiterated his short position against Tesla as a new 13-F filing with the SEC reveals he has placed a $530 million bet against the company.
Stocksu.today

Bitcoin's Implied Volatility Reaches 2021 Peak Amid Elon Musk Drama

Bitcoin's implied volatility spiked to its highest level in 2021 over the weekend after a series of tweets by Tesla CEO Elon Musk caused a ruckus within the cryptocurrency community, according to data provided by Skew. The mercurial centibillionaire came up with a scaling proposal for Dogecoin, criticized Bitcoin's alleged...
StocksNBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Michael Burry of ‘The Big Short' Reveals a $530 Million Bet Against Tesla

Michael Burry bought more than 800,000 Tesla put options contracts in the first quarter worth $534.4 million, according to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Burry was one of the first investors to call and profit from the subprime mortgage crisis. Burry previously mentioned in a tweet,...
StocksFXStreet.com

Tesla (TSLA) Stock price and forecast: Tesla still targeting $500 as key support looms

Tesla shares suffer again on Monday as the tech sector struggles. TSLA looks to be on autopilot for $500. TSLA shares have support at $539 as a first target. Tesla shares continue their march lower post the Q1 2021 earnings release. The results were not bad but the manner of the revenue generation is what investors worried over. Tesla gained significant revenue from environmental credits and trading in Bitcoin. Not core to its business model and not what investors want to see. They want revenue to come from increasing margins and sales.
StocksPosted by
Reuters

Burry of ‘Big Short’ fame reveals large bearish bet against Tesla

The family office run by “Big Short” investor Michael Burry has disclosed a large bearish bet via options on Tesla Inc (TSLA.O). Scion Asset Management said in a regulatory filing on Monday that it had put options on 800,100 shares in Tesla as of the end of the first quarter. Based on Tesla's closing price of $667.93 at the end of the first quarter the value of that many shares would be about $534 million.
Stockseminetra.com

Elon Musk’s Tweet Promotes Bitcoin Sale

TSLA -3.63%. It has sparked speculation that the cryptocurrencies owned by electric car makers have been sold or will be sold. Mr. Musk later tweeted that Tesla did not sell Bitcoin, but the sale showed his power to shift the cryptocurrency market.Last week he said Tesla had Suspended acceptance of Bitcoin as payment About the vehicle, citing concerns about carbon dioxide emissions. Since then, the market value of Bitcoin has fallen from over $ 1 trillion to about $ 815 billion.
StocksPosted by
Tom's Guide

Bitcoin value sent into spasms over Elon Musk tweets

The cryptocurrency market has suffered another big fall — and once again it appears to have been sparked by an Elon Musk tweet. Bitcoin was one of the biggest losers, slumping to a three-month low of $42,441, having been as high as $61,000 last month. But it was far from the only crypto to suffer: as of 1.30pm E.T. today (May 17), the market as a whole was down by around 8% versus Sunday, according to CoinMarketCap.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Nio's Stock Breaks Down: Will Tesla's Stock Follow?

Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) may be about to plunge. Shares of Chinese electric vehicle producer NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO) have broken important support and moved lower, and Tesla may follow. Nio broke support at the $35 level last week. The buyers who had propped it up since early March left...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why Tesla Stock Was Slipping Today

Shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) were falling today after Michael Burry revealed that he had a heavy short position on the electric vehicle maker in a filing this morning. As of 3:25 p.m. EDT, Tesla was down 4.1%. So what. Burry's hedge fund, Scion Asset Management, filed a 13-F quarterly update...
StocksStreet.Com

Bitcoin Steadies as Elon Musk Clarifies Tweets; Tesla Holdings in Focus

Bitcoin prices slumped to the lowest levels since early February Monday after Tesla (TSLA) - Get Report CEO Elon Musk hinted in a Twitter exchange that his clean-energy car company could sell all of its holdings in the digital currency. In a reply to a cryptocurrency blogger known as @CryptoWhale,...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Michael Burry Places Massive Options Bet Against Tesla

Michael Burry, of "Big Short" fame, in a regulatory SEC filing on Monday showed he has placed a massive bet against Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA). Who Is He? Burry gained notoriety for shorting the market before the 2007-2008 financial crisis. His firm profited more than $700 million as he predicted the fallout from the devastating effects of systemic subprime mortgage loans.
Stockstheedgemarkets.com

Bitcoin tumbles after Musk implied Tesla may sell cryptocurrency

(May 17): Elon Musk continued to whipsaw the price of Bitcoin, briefly sending it to the lowest since February after implying in a Twitter exchange Sunday that Tesla Inc. may sell or has sold its cryptocurrency holdings. Bitcoin slid below $45,000 for the first time in almost three months after...
Marketsdigitalmarketnews.com

Bitcoin Not Sold By Tesla, Informs Elon Musk

Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, has informed through a tweet that they have sold none of the Bitcoin in the possession of this electric vehicle maker company. This was clarified by Elon Musk himself on 17th May, Monday. In his tweet, Musk wrote that Tesla did not sell...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

No, Elon Musk Didn't Sell Tesla's Bitcoin Stockpile

Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) was tumbling in value this morning after speculation arose that Elon Musk might have sold Tesla's (NASDAQ:TSLA) billions of dollars' worth of the cryptocurrency or was planning to. As usual, it was Musk himself who ignited the rumor-mongering with a one-word tweet that simply said "Indeed," which subsequently...
StocksBloomberg

Elon Musk’s Bitcoin Fun Continues

I am sorry to keep talking about it because it is so stupid, but there really is something unprecedented and amazing and almost magical about Elon Musk’s continuing ability and inclination to move the prices of Bitcoin and Dogecoin with his slightest whim. Imagine if you had gone to Warren Buffett 30 years ago — or J.P. Morgan 120 years ago — and told him: Here is a lamp. In the lamp is a genie. When you rub the lamp, the genie will come out and invent two assets. They will trade like stocks in many ways, but unlike stocks they (1) will not be subject to U.S. securities laws, (2) will trade 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and (3) will not represent claims on any businesses or cash flows. One will have a market cap — a total circulating supply — of about a trillion dollars; the other will be smaller but still like $65 billion. They will be liquid enough, with lots of people trading many billions of dollars’ worth per day; you can buy or sell lots of them without too much price impact. And: Any time you want the price of either one to go up or down by 10% or more, you can just whisper “price go up” or “price go down” into the lamp, and it will happen instantly. You are the only person who can do this, and you can do it as often as you want.
Stockswccftech.com

Elon Musk Denies That Tesla Has Sold Any Bitcoin After Investors Lash Out

Tesla Inc's chief executive officer Mr. Elon Musk clarified on Twitter that his company has not sold any Bitcoins during the current quarter. Musk's statement came after Bitcoin lost billions in market value after a single-word tweet by him that hinted that perhaps his company had sold the remaining of its Bitcoin holdings. Tesla currently has $1.2 billion of Bitcoin in its portfolio, after it bought $1.5 billion last year and offloaded some of it during the first quarter of this year. The executive's latest Tweet immediately caused the value of Bitcoin to recoup some of its losses, with the cryptocurrency now trading at $44,086 at 11:21 EDT.
StocksInvestor's Business Daily

Dow Jones Slides As Bitcoin Plunges On Elon Musk Tweet; Apple, Tesla Sell Off

The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 175 points Monday, as Bitcoin plunged on a tweet from Tesla CEO Elon Musk. Tesla stock skidded in morning trade, frustrating its attempt to find support at a critical long-term level. Among the Dow Jones leaders, Apple (AAPL) declined 1.4% Monday, while Microsoft (MSFT)...