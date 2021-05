As a result of the crypto market having grown at a staggering pace over the course of the last year or so, many individuals have been able to rake in handsome profits thanks to their digital currency investments. To put things into perspective, since the start of 2021, the capitalization of this fast-evolving industry has increased from $1 trillion to over $2.3 trillion. As a consequence, Bitcoin and Ether are now worth more than companies such as Alibaba, Tencent, Facebook, Walmart, MasterCard, Bank of America, amongst others.